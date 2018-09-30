A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 24-30

Mark joined Tucker Carlson this week for a full hour to help launch his marvelous new book Ship of Fools

~The week began with a touch of "Fever".

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered sexual inquisition, self-awareness and subversion. It was our most-read piece of the week. Later he joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the US Deputy Attorney General's rollercoaster of a day. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's Topical Take found Mark examining the Democrats' differing attitudes to "survivors", in 1999 and today.

~On Wednesday Mark did double-duty with Tucker Carlson, talking to him for a full hour about his terrific new book Ship of Fools, and, before that, joining him on air to discuss liberal presumptions about women and in law:

~Thursday saw both Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser testify before the US Senate. Mark hosted a special edition of Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on the bigger issues underpinning the day, from the corruption of law to sexual politics. To hear the full show, click here.

~On Friday Mark saluted a rare stiffening of spine on Republican benches.

~For our Saturday movie date Steyn succumbed to Woad rage and watched King Arthur.

Throughout the week our marquee presentation was the latest nightly audio adventure in Mark's series Tales for Our Time - a race across Europe to prevent an Islamic uprising in John Buchan's Great War thriller Greenmantle. Click for Part Ten, Part Eleven, Part Twelve, Thirteen, Fourteen, Fifteen and Sixteen - or, for Steyn Club members, settle in for a good old binge-listen here.

In legal news, CRTV continue to deny that they've lost their suit against Steyn and to refuse to pay up and move on.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and Part Seventeen of Greenmantle.