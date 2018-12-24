The Man, the Myth, the Pussycat

Merry Christmas to all our readers, listeners and viewers around the world - whether here in New Hampshire or on far-off Christmas Island. We have plenty of seasonal entertainment for you at SteynOnline this Christmas Eve, but, if you're in the mood for something less seasonal, you might enjoy Ashley Webster's in-depth interview of me on the Fox News podcast The Ashley Webster Experience:

Steyn covers a range of topics in his usual humorous way. He discusses what he thinks of late night television comedians continuously attacking President Donald Trump, his unique vantage point from living in the New England wilderness, and much much more in the crazy political times we now live in. Steyn also explains his hit album for cats, Feline Groovy: Songs for Swingin' Cats.

Can't argue with that. You can hear the full show with Ash simply by clicking below:

~On the other hand, if you're in the mood for more festive fare, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline starting with the third of this year's Christmas Tales for Our Time - my rendering of an O Henry classic and the perfect American short story: The Gift of the Magi. Our Saturday movie date was a round-up of Christmas in the trenches, and our special live-music edition of our Sunday Song of the Week was a celebration of a song first performed exactly two centuries ago today: "Silent Night". Our marquee presentation, of course, was an hour of song and storytelling from me and my Americo-Canadian-Franco-Irish-Welsh guests on The Mark Steyn Christmas Show.

If you were too busy wrapping and stuffing and macerating this weekend, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing before you hit the nog and wassail. Oh, and if the 7-Eleven is all out of frankincense and myrhh, a Christmas Gift membership in The Mark Steyn Club is the present that lasts all year and can be digitally delivered to your loved one.

If an hour with Ash Webster doesn't sate you Steyn-wise, do join me back here this evening for a Christmas Eve accompaniment to your holiday preparations.