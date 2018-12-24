Image

Mark Steyn

The Man, the Myth, the Pussycat

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on Fox

https://www.steynonline.com/9109/the-man-the-myth-the-pussycat

Send WhatsApp
Print

Steyn on The Ashley Webster Experience

Merry Christmas to all our readers, listeners and viewers around the world - whether here in New Hampshire or on far-off Christmas Island. We have plenty of seasonal entertainment for you at SteynOnline this Christmas Eve, but, if you're in the mood for something less seasonal, you might enjoy Ashley Webster's in-depth interview of me on the Fox News podcast The Ashley Webster Experience:

Steyn covers a range of topics in his usual humorous way. He discusses what he thinks of late night television comedians continuously attacking President Donald Trump, his unique vantage point from living in the New England wilderness, and much much more in the crazy political times we now live in.

Steyn also explains his hit album for cats, Feline Groovy: Songs for Swingin' Cats.

Can't argue with that. You can hear the full show with Ash simply by clicking below:

~On the other hand, if you're in the mood for more festive fare, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline starting with the third of this year's Christmas Tales for Our Time - my rendering of an O Henry classic and the perfect American short story: The Gift of the Magi. Our Saturday movie date was a round-up of Christmas in the trenches, and our special live-music edition of our Sunday Song of the Week was a celebration of a song first performed exactly two centuries ago today: "Silent Night". Our marquee presentation, of course, was an hour of song and storytelling from me and my Americo-Canadian-Franco-Irish-Welsh guests on The Mark Steyn Christmas Show.

If you were too busy wrapping and stuffing and macerating this weekend, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing before you hit the nog and wassail. Oh, and if the 7-Eleven is all out of frankincense and myrhh, a Christmas Gift membership in The Mark Steyn Club is the present that lasts all year and can be digitally delivered to your loved one.

If an hour with Ash Webster doesn't sate you Steyn-wise, do join me back here this evening for a Christmas Eve accompaniment to your holiday preparations.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

ON THE AIR

~ On Friday Mark returns to the golden E.I.B. microphone of The Rush Limbaugh Show at noon Eastern Time.

~ Later he returns to Mark guest hosts for Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Lone But Motley
  2. Silent Night
  3. Intersectiophobia Alert
  4. The Man, the Myth, the Pussycat
  5. Happy Christmas Bank Holiday Thursday!

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.