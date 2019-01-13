Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 7-13

https://www.steynonline.com/9136/a-sennight-of-steyn-january-7-13

EGOT* winner Sir Tim Rice with Mark on our annual Twelfth Night live-music show



(*Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony)

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with our annual Twelfth Night live-music anthology from various Steyn shows over the decades, featuring this year Paul Sorvino, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Stubby Kaye, Everything But The Girl, Carol Welsman and many more, and songs including "These Foolish Things", "New York, New York" and "The Glory of Love", in a diverse range of styles from jazz to klezmer, Georgian folk to British Army barrack-room ballad. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Monday Mark and Lisa Boothe joined Tucker Carlson to consider the appeal of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday President Trump addressed the American people, and then Chuck and Nancy followed. Steyn weighed their respective performances.

~At midweek we marked the fourth anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo massacre. It has not been a good four years for free speech.

~On Thursday Mark was back with Tucker Carlson to ponder Cher's advice on the border wall, and Beto's trip to the dental hygienist:

~Our weekend movie date found Steyn in litigious mode, taking in Richard Gere in Primal Fear.

Now that the all the holidays have passed, there's always a perfect better-late-than-never gift in two on the aisle for Dennis Miller and Mark Steyn live on stage. They'll be starting their tour next month in Reading, Pennsylvania and Syracuse, New York. And remember that with VIP tickets you not only have the best seats but you also get to meet Dennis and Mark after the show.

Much of last week was taken up with the ongoing tedious meritless litigation from college-loan cockwomble Cary Katz and "Blaze Media". Happily, a new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.