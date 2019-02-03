A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 28-February 3

Happy Superbowl Sunday to all our American readers. Mark and the great Dennis Miller will be launching their first ever stage tour together in Pennsylvania and New York later this month, and on Monday morning, at 8am Eastern, they'll join Dave Allen on 570 WSYR live across Syracuse, where they'll be appearing at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre on February 23rd. Details of other Miller/Steyn dates below.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with post-Australia Day festivities, including "Waltzing Matilda" and Steyn's appearance on Sky Australia for the first edition of Chris Kenny's new media show.

~Mark's Monday Notebook looked at what happens when your "likes" on Twitter aren't liked by coppers, and France's descent into the Wodehousian stage of social protest: it was our most-read piece of the week. Later that day, Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to ponder the battalions of Bernies running for president.

~On Tuesday Mark started the day with Webster & Nancy on WILK NewsRadio in Pennsylvania, just ahead of his appearance with Dennis Miller at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. Topics covered ranged from hate to haircuts. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday Mark kept his midweek date with John Oakley at Toronto's Global News Radio 640, chewing over the Liberals' new Ministry of Truth, the Starbucks honcho's entry into the US presidential race - and how "assimilation" became politically incorrect:

~On Thursday Steyn was back with Tucker Carlson to consider one of the spirits of the age - the woke billionaire. Click below to watch:

~On Friday, with North America reeling under a "polar vortex", Tales for Our Time presented Mark's reading of a literally chilling story by Jack London, To Build a Fire. Paul, a Mark Steyn Club member from Colorado, writes:

I've been a member for about a month and I have been all through the Tales and have started over; they are such a rich addition to my day.

Much appreciated, Paul. Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful.

~Mark's old boss Conrad Black was treated disgracefully by the appalling and corrupt US justice system. On Saturday Lord Black wrote a characteristically sharp defense of Steyn and evisceration of Blaze Media mogul and litigious billionaire Cary Katz.

With a chill in the air, we thought it was time for a non-stop laugh-riot climate comedy as our weekend movie date: The Day After Tomorrow.

With a chill in the air, we thought it was time for a non-stop laugh-riot climate comedy as our weekend movie date: The Day After Tomorrow.