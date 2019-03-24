A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 18-24

On Thursday Mark took to the curvy couch to join Steve, Jedediah, Brian and Jillian on the President's favorite TV show

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with St Patrick's Day and a song for the season.

~On Monday Steyn looked at the predictable response to the New Zealand mosque massacre: the usual calls for ever less free speech across the free world. It was our most-read piece of the week. Later Mark swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to expand on the theme. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on Christchurch, Brexit, backstops, the information duopoly, neo-imperialism, and more. You can hear the full show here.

~Wednesday brought a slew of weird proposals from American Democrats, including social security for illegal immigrants and fifteen judges on the Supreme Court. Mark chewed it over at "Fox & Friends".

~Thursday found Steyn on both radio and TV, first joining Brian Kilmeade to talk Trump, McCain and more, and then Tucker Carlson to marvel at Democrat presidential identity-politics oneupmanship:

~On Friday Robert Mueller wrapped up his "Russia investigation", and Mark looked back on what really happened.

~For our Saturday movie date, Steyn took a EuroTrip.

