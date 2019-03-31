A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 25-31

Happy Mothering Sunday to the many mummies, mams and maters among our readers in the Mother Country and various parts of the Commonwealth. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn facing a rough few days ahead and in the mood for an especially beautiful piece of music.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered cover-ups in Washington and Christchurch: it was our most-read piece of the week.

~In one of the week's more startling developments, Michael Avenatti, the putative Democrat presidential candidate to CNN and Creepy Porn Lawyer to Stormy Daniels, was arrested for extortion. Steyn and Tucker Carlson tried hard not to gloat. Click below to watch:

~On Wednesday's encore presentation of The Mark Steyn Show, Douglas Murray joined Mark to analyze the existential crisis of the west:

The Mark Steyn Show (and much of our content at SteynOnline) is made possible thanks to members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here. (And don't forget our special Gift Membership.)

~On Thursday, with the bovine flatulence of the Green New Deal perfuming the air, Mark took a stroll down memory lane to the heyday of the climate apocalypse:

~The big presidential news of the week was the first post-Mueller Trump rally. Steyn and Tucker Carlson watched it live and then offered a few thoughts.

~For Saturday's Earth Hour, Mark got lit up. Later, our weekend movie date found Leslie Nielsen on ice with a bandaged hand.

If you missed the first Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn Adorable Deplorable Tour, we'll be announcing new dates soon - and for Miller/Steyn fans for whom one night isn't enough there's always the Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise, sailing from Vancouver through Alaska's Inside Passage to Glacier Bay and Ketchikan. Cabins are going stunningly fast, and, as with most travel plans, the prices are more favorable and the accommodations more congenial the earlier you book. For those coming from far afield, Cindy, our cruise manager, can help with flight and hotel bookings: If you're dialing from almost anywhere but Australia (ie, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America), it's 001 (770) 952-1959; if you're calling from North America, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here. As last year's cruisers know, Cindy is super-helpful.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.