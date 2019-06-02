A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 27-June 2

Steyn speaking to the House of Commons Committee on Justice and Human Rights in 2009. He returns to the committee in Ottawa this Tuesday, June 4th.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~On Memorial Day Steyn presented a song for the season, some thoughts on war and sacrifice, and then roped in the real talent in the family.

~Mark's Tuesday's column looked at the European elections - the Tories' worst result since 1678, Labour's worst since 1910, and the Brexit Party's best since it was founded six weeks ago: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on Robert Mueller's press conference, the Brexit betrayal, the Green sweep of Europe, Mark's ties to Tony Blair, the appropriate music for Mr Standfast and much more. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Thursday Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to discuss, as we gallop toward impeachment, the strange alliance between Robert De Niro and one thousand federal prosecutors:

~Mark's Friday column previewed his return to Ottawa to give evidence to the House of Commons on whether to restore the revolting Section 13. Along with Lindsay Shepherd and John Robson, Steyn will be speaking to the Justice and Human Rights Committee this Tuesday, June 4th, at 8.45am. If you're in the vicinity of Canada's capital, do come along and say hello.

~Our Saturday movie date marked the passing of Claus von BÃ¼low - the film critic's critic.

