Image

Mark Steyn

The Criminalization of the Other Guy's Politics

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/9425/the-criminalization-of-the-other-guy-politics

Send WhatsApp
Print

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

ImageIf you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On this week's show, in the wake of Robert Mueller's bizarre press conference, I took some follow-ups on the "Russia investigation"'s redefinition of basic legal principles, along with other questions on the Brexit Party, the Greens' Euro-sweeps, the prosecution of Boris Johnson, my ties to Tony Blair and music for Mr Standfast.

Along the way, we also brought to a close the second anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club and its growing band of members around the planet. I look forward to meeting many of you on our second annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise in September, or maybe our third next year. But, if you're not yet a member and you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our special Gift Membership.

Thank you again for all your questions on this week's show. We'll pick up some of the ones we didn't get to in the next video edition of Mark's Mailbox. If you're one of that small, brave band who prefers me in vision, I'll be keeping my Thursday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" live tomorrow evening at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

~For more Steyn Club second anniversary celebrations, please see:

The Mark Steyn Show
with George Papadopoulos
Part One and Part Two

Steyn's Song of the Week
There's a Kind of Hush (All Over the World)
with Peter Noone and Herman's Hermits

Tales for Our Time
The Machine Stops

Music from Tales for Our Time
Jinns, RosiÃ¨res, and Prince Bob

On the Town
Non-Stop Nearly Number Ones

A Clubman's Notes
Now We Are Two

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Base Gets Itself a New Elite
  2. Declassify Everything, Mr President!
  3. The Dishonored Dead
  4. A Ghillie and a Munshi
  5. The Battle Hymn of the Republic

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.