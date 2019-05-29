The Criminalization of the Other Guy's Politics

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On this week's show, in the wake of Robert Mueller's bizarre press conference, I took some follow-ups on the "Russia investigation"'s redefinition of basic legal principles, along with other questions on the Brexit Party, the Greens' Euro-sweeps, the prosecution of Boris Johnson, my ties to Tony Blair and music for Mr Standfast.

Along the way, we also brought to a close the second anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club and its growing band of members around the planet. I look forward to meeting many of you on our second annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise in September, or maybe our third next year. But, if you're not yet a member and you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our special Gift Membership.

Thank you again for all your questions on this week's show. We'll pick up some of the ones we didn't get to in the next video edition of Mark's Mailbox. If you're one of that small, brave band who prefers me in vision, I'll be keeping my Thursday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" live tomorrow evening at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

