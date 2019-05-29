The Criminalization of the Other Guy's Politics

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On this week's show, in the wake of Robert Mueller's bizarre press conference, I took some follow-ups on the "Russia investigation"'s redefinition of basic legal principles, along with other questions on the Brexit Party, the Greens' Euro-sweeps, the prosecution of Boris Johnson, my ties to Tony Blair and music for Mr Standfast.
Along the way, we also brought to a close the second anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club and its growing band of members around the planet.
Thank you again for all your questions on this week's show. We'll pick up some of the ones we didn't get to in the next video edition of Mark's Mailbox. If you're one of that small, brave band who prefers me in vision, I'll be keeping my Thursday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" live tomorrow evening at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.
I was struck by one thing you said during the Q&A. You stated that the purpose of the judicial system was to provide resolution to a dispute that both sides had to accept. When I was in Afghanistan (the closest I can come to name dropping Herve' Viillechaize) every government department wanted to get into the act. The Justice Department was working to reform the Afghan legal system by ... wait for it ... making it like the U.S. legal system. The Afghans, especially the Pashtuns, had sharia law where a Taliban judge would come in and resolve disputes. Sharia is more than just divorces and throwing gays off buildings and covers all the typical civil legal disputes such as contracts, land ownership, grazing rights, who owns which goat, etc. Once a Taliban judge rendered his verdict both sides accepted it. If you wanted to appeal the judges coterie would shoot you. Of course, I only know this second hand.
When I heard about this I thought what kind of war crime could be worse than imposing our system where you have expensive lawyers, delays and judges who could be bribed. There is a saying you can't beat something with nothing. In this case we offered less than nothing. In the counter insurgency business this is called a source of instability. This is one of the things I saw that told me we could never win.