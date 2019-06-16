A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 10-16

A happy Father's Day to all of the dads and grandads out there. In celebration of fatherhood, Mark shared a special song for the season this morning.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with the latest of our Sunday Poems: Mark's reading of Dante Gabriel Rossetti's "The Ballad of Dead Ladies". All our video poems are now collected in one easy-to-access Netflix-style Steyn's Sunday Poems home page.

~For Sunday evening Mark revisited a rather triumphalist Song of the Week, We Are the Champions by Queen (as in Freddie Mercury, not Her Majesty.)

~Monday brought us across the pond as Mark looked at the somewhat debaucherous oneupsmanship unfolding in the race to replace Theresa May as Britain's Conservative leader.

~On Tuesday, the one week anniversary of Mark's testimony before Canada's justice and human rights committee, he shared Lindsay Shepherd's take on the cross-partisan interrogation on Parliament Hill.

~Wednesday brought the return of Mark's Mailbox, featuring a deep dive into the lack of conservatism in many self-styled Conservative political parties across the west, as well as Mark's answers to a number of other Club members' questions.

~We kicked off a new feature on Thursday to much acclaim: Laura's Links, by guest columnist Laura Rosen Cohen. We're pleased to say Laura's rapid-fire traipsing through the news of the world will be back next week and throughout the summer.

~To Mark the second anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, Mark took another look at what he wrote in the initial wake of the tragedy.

~Heading into the weekend, we kicked off a thrilling new Tales for our Time, Erskine Childers' lone work of fiction, The Riddle of the Sands. It's not too late to get caught up, with the first installment here, followed by Part Two here.

~Our old friend Kathy Shaidle took the reins of Mark at the Movies on Saturday, bringing SteynOnline readers aboard the England-bound ship in the 1936 film Dodsworth.

