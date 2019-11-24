A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 18-24

Rudyard Kipling, whose prescient poem "The Gods of the Copybook Headings" Steyn marked the centenary of this week

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a brand new entry in Steyn's ongoing anthology of video poetry. This time Mark introduced and recited a remarkably prescient poem by Rudyard Kipling celebrating its centenary this autumn and more relevant than ever: "The Gods of the Copybook Headings."

~Mark's Monday Notebook pondered George Conway's full-on participation in the anti-Trump "Resistance", and Prince Andrew's career-detonating interview: it was our most read piece of the week.

Later on Monday Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to discuss Mayor Pete's presidential campaign, going gangbusters in Iowa but nowhere in South Carolina. Click below to watch::

~On Tuesday, Laura's Links roamed the Internet and rounded up a slew of lively figures from Don Cherry to Dolly Parton.

~Midweek, Steyn observed the tenth anniversary of Climategate. On Wednesday he looked back on the corruption of peer review. The following day he turned to the matter of precisely how the science gets settled.

~On Thursday Mark and Tucker addressed Joe Biden's eccentric performance in this week's low-rated Democrat debate, as well as the contrast between the treatments of HRH The Duke of York and ersatz princeling Hunter Biden:

In case that grapefruit reference was a wee bit obscure, Steyn managed to squeeze a whole piece out of it for our weekly movie date.

~Mark's Friday column hailed the progressive movement's increasing enthusiasm for self-extinction.

~On the weekend we like to avert our gaze from the grubby churn of politics and kick loose with music and movies. This week Steyn concluded his two-part celebration of a classic songwriting team of the last sixty years.

