A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 16-22

Orson Bean attempts to mediate Mark and Marla Schaffel's duet on "Baby, It's Cold Outside" on this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show

We're counting down to Christmas at SteynOnline with an array of last-minute gift ideas among our Steynamite Yuletide Specials - as well as a gift that lasts all year, and a gift that's once in a lifetime. Plus we have a plethora of festive pleasures for you right up to Christmas morn, from Tales for Our Time to Song of the Week to The Mark Steyn Christmas Show.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with an eightieth birthday celebration of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

~Mark's Monday Notebook looked at loser leftists, catch-up conservatives and transphobic altarpieces: it was our most read piece of the week.

Later Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to consider MSNBC's latest theory: While they were investigating Trump for stealing the 2016 election, he leapt two steps ahead and stole the 2024 election. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Mark analyzed Dan Bongino's lawsuit against The Daily Beast and its "damn lazy reporter" Lachlan Markay.

Meanwhile Laura's Links roamed the Internet and rounded up a slew of stories from transitioning three-year-olds to signing with Santa.

~On Wednesday Steyn wondered: Is the Ground Zero Mosque back?

Late in the evening the President was impeached - or, at any rate, "impeached". Mark gave his thoughts on the matter to John Oakley - along with analysis of recent elections in Canada and the UK, and the vexed question of whether "Merry Christmas!" is an alt-right dog-whistle. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Steyn returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to ponder CNN's last redoubt: Gate 27 at La Guardia.

~On Friday Mark read the last of L M Montgomery's Christmas Tales for Our Time: Click for "The End of the Young Family Feud", "Aunt Cyrilla's Christmas Basket", "The Falsoms' Christmas Dinner", "The Christmas Surprise at Enderly Road", "The Josephs' Christmas", and "Anne and Katherine at Green Gables" Parts One and Two - or go here for a good old binge-listen.

~Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie column celebrated Gene Wilder, and our marquee presentation found a slew of star guests joining Steyn for this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show:

"Great show," enthused Roger Clark over at YouTube. "Thanks, Mark. Merry Christmas." But Ron Paul fan Ivan Walker said: "Seriously? Do you pay to get into this party or do you have to pay to get out?"

A Christmas week of print, audio and video delights at SteynOnline begins tonight with a seasonal Song of the Week and the first of a brace of Christmas Tales for Our Time.