A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 27-February 2

Happy Superhog Sunday/Groundbowl Day, according to taste. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a song for Australia Day from Australia's newest dame.



~On Monday Steyn marked the fourth anniversary of National Review's "Against Trump" issue. It has not aged well. Mark's thoughts on the subject were our most read piece of the week.

~Mark's Tuesday Notebook considered a related example of elite condescension. He and Tucker Carlson returned to the subject to welcome CNN's new Committee to Re-Elect the President. Click below to watch:

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from pronoun training to David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Trump.

~On Wednesday Mark checked in with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640 for a brisk tour of the headlines from the march of the coronavirus to Canada's pitiful catch-up conservatives. Click below to listen:

~On Thurday Steyn marked the seventy-fifth anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with some reflections on remembrance and appropriation.

In Washington, the zombie impeachment staggered on. Mark returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to bemoan the pathetic state of the case:

~On Brexit Day Steyn rejoiced.

~On Saturday Kathy Shaidle's weekly movie date was Adam Carolla in The Hammer.

