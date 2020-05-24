A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 18-24

Happy Memorial Day weekend to all our American readers. Mark will have some observances of the day tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven socially distant self-isolated mandatory-quarantined sequestered-without-end days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark celebrating the people's choice for all-time great Eurovision winner.

~On Monday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host America's Number One radio show: Various aspects of the Coronapocalypse, Lockdown Without End and Obamagate predominated. Click below to listen:

~Tuesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show offered a Coronacopia of news and comment, plus the loss of social trust, hold the Mayo, bobbies and bicycles, a Pole in the RAF, and much more. You can hear the full show here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see here.

Also on Tuesday, Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Sharia Covidists to a mosque in Piccadilly Circus.

~On Wednesday Mark returned for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting, including an interview with Sidney Powell, the fearless lady lawyer who has saved Michael Flynn from the pit of hell into which he was lowered by dirty investigators, dirty prosecutors, a dirty judge and even his own former defense team:

~Thursday's Mark Steyn Show found Mark considering Solzhenitsyn on China, Lulu sings Bowie, and the new War of 1812.

~Friday's Mark Steyn Show looked at Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong, plus essential Nigerians, conquistadores and codebreakers, and lessons on liberty from a lioness. You can hear the full show here.

~For our weekend movie date, Kathy Shaidle rounded up scary scenes from non-horror movies.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. On this third anniversary of our Club, we're delighted by all Founding Members who've decided to renew for our fourth year, but we also cherish brand new Steyn Clubbers - such as Jennifer from Toronto, who says:

Cheers from your fan at Ryerson University!

If you're familiar with Ryerson, you'll know why Jennifer is so singular. Also new to our ranks is Peter from Prescott Valley in Arizona, who found himself at a loose end with a Fauci Relief gift certificate:

I can think of no better use of the stimulus check than becoming a member of The Mark Steyn Club!

Is that even legal? If it is, and Shake Shack, Planned Parenthood, Penn State and the Nigerian unemployment fraudsters who took Washington State for millions all do likewise, The Mark Steyn Club will be able to open up luxurious branch offices in all those abandoned Pier One outlets.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.