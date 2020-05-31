A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 25-31

As American cities burn, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began quite quietly - with Memorial Day in America, and a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show with poems, songs and stories on war, sacrifice and remembrance from Tennessee and Virginia to Flanders and Afghanistan. Many listeners especially appreciated this show, among them Susan Thomas of Washington State:

Thank you so very much, Mark, for this beautiful Memorial Day show. There couldn't be a finer tribute than all you put together for it.

Thank you, Susan. For those who missed it on the day, you can hear the full show here.

The Mark Steyn Show

~Tuesday was the centenary of Peggy Lee. Steyn marked the occasion with the song everybody knows ...and a few you might not.

In less convivial news, Mark's Tuesday Notebook pondered topless taoiseachs, pants-down professors and other lockdown scoffers: it was our most read piece of the week.

Also on Tuesday, Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from blue-state goalpost-moving to church-trashing in Europe.

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show featured a pimpernel in the park, heavy rock for the self-employed, habeas corpus for the non-baklava crowd ...and cultural appropriation isn't just for whitey anymore.

~Thursday's Court Report hailed a rare moment of sanity from an American judge.

~Friday's Mark Steyn Show offered fire and ice: Mark analyzed the overnight looting in Minneapolis and elsewhere, but also recalled heroes of the North-West Passage, with a detour into Trump's executive order on social media. You can hear the full show here.

~For our Saturday movie date, Kathy Shaidle revisited the indie flick Little Fugitive.

Our marquee presentation this weekend was the launch of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - G K Chesterton's metaphysical thriller The Man Who Was Thursday. Episode Two airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time

On this third anniversary of our Club, we're delighted by all those who've decided to re-up for our fourth season, among them Bill Waldron, a First Weekend Founding Member:

Happy to renew for another year. I'm listening to your (our) anniversary show as I type. Keep up the good fight!

We will, Bill. On the other hand, we're also delighted to welcome new members - such as Preston Caddell from Texas:

Waited too damn long, but here I am!

Glad to have you along, Preston.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.