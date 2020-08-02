A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 27-August 2

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~This past week, Mark continued his audio serialization of The Prisoner of Windsor, his contemporary inversion of Anthony Hope's The Prisoner of Zenda. We're up to part 15 now, but you can get caught up on all the episodes of this latest Tale for our Time here.

~We kicked things off with a brand new Song of the Week audio special, Me and Julio Down in Hong Kong with the Boom-Ding-a-Diggi Blues with special guests Dana and Paul Simon.

~On Monday Mark wrote a moving tribute to Mike Adams, or "Controversial Professor Mike Adams" as the media decided to brand him, the University of North Carolina lecturer found dead of a gunshot wound after finding himself on the receiving end of the woke cancel mob.

~The Tuesday edition of The Mark Steyn Show featured an update on Election 2020, plus Olivia de Havilland singing, Pancho Villa surrendering, cheese and China, Regis and reindeer, Covid and contraceptives, and much more.

~Laura Rosen Cohen's weekly roundup of Laura's Links returned Wednesday with a few new editions to the growing list of things that are racist, including surfing and Major League Baseball, among other stories of interest.

~Mark Steyn Cruise alumnus and singer-songwriter Tal Bachman paid tribute to Peter Green upon his passing in The Last of a Hundred Deaths.

~Mark's old chum and piano-playing imam Andrew Lawton penned a guest column Thursday bringing us up to speed on Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's WE â€“ but not wee â€“ political scandal.

~In the weekend edition of the The Mark Steyn Show Mark gave an update on Campaign 2020, the "respectability" of China, roaring roller babes, moats with alligators, the slough of despond, seeds and colonels, and much more.

~We kept our weekly movie date Saturday night with a column from Kathy Shaidle looking at actor Marcel Dalio, whose face â€“ but not name â€“ is a household one.

