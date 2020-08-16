A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 10-16

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Throughout the week, Mark continued his audio serialization of our latest Tale for Our Time, The Prisoner of Windsor, Mark's own contemporary inversion of Anthony Hope's The Prisoner of Zenda. All the episodes of this newest Tale for our Time can be found here, along with all previous Tales.

~Mark started things off Sunday night with a look at the pneumatically unforgettable former number one hit "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini."

~Mark's Monday notebook broke down the latest news of Campaign 2020 and the coming chaos.

~The Tuesday edition of The Mark Steyn Show brought more updates from the Summer of Stupid, plus a king in exile, a Turk in a China factory, driving while Democrat and the Diversity Songbook.

~On Wednesday we took a trip to the land where everything is policed except crime with a round-up of the most memorable Brit Wanker Coppers of the day (with an honourable mention to a Commonwealth wanker copper from Quebec).

~Laura Rosen Cohen brought us a fresh batch of links from Mr Bean's stand for free speech to a racist human rights museum to resisting the Indoctrination Gulag.

~Guest columnist Tal Bachman said no to the Democrat puppet show with a piece on why Kamala Harris's VP nod is great news for the puppeteers, albeit not for the electorate.

~The Kamala theme continued Friday with a new episode of The Mark Steyn Show looking at a trio of Kamalas and the politics of pronunciation.

~To round things out, film columnist Kathy Shaidle kept our Saturday night movie date with a screening of Charlie Chaplin's comedyless black comedy, Monsieur Verdoux.

