Election Day Minus One

Just shy of 100 million Americans (well, most of them) have already voted. That's basically the total Bush/Gore electorate in 2000. So is anyone left to turn out on Election Day? I think so...

~As John Cleese and others have discovered, the Woke Left is a joke-free zone. Whereas Donald Trump is the last Borscht Belter. From the Associated Press White House reporter:

Trump on FLOTUS testing positive for COVID-19: 'At least those rumors that we don't live together turned out to be false.'

I generally subscribe to the theory that the fellow who appears to be having a better time wins. That explains not only Boris over Corbyn and Justin over that animatronic tosspot Scheer, but also Obama over Romney, Bush over Kerry and Gore, Clinton over Dole... Trump is having a very good time out there, while Biden isn't even out there - and, when he ventures up from the basement to bark at motor vehicles, it's a very dark winter:

America is dead because of Covid-19.

As I said to Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" this morning, I wonder if the depressed Democrat early-vote turnout isn't due to Biden's all-Covid all-death all-the-time strategy. The advantage of being (in the MSNBC sneer) a Trump "Covidiot" is that you're not afraid to visit the polling station.

~There are a dozen swing states from Florida to my own beloved New Hampshire, but somehow the most important battleground in the nation has come to be ...Pennsylvania. What's up with that? The Penn is mightier than ...everywhere else put together. How'd that happen?

"Joe Biden has spent considerable time in Pennsylvania in recent days," began Shannon Bream last night. He's there again today, with anti-fracker Lady Gaga. This will be the first time Lady Gaga has been on stage with Mister Even More Gaga (in the primarily Britannic sense of mentally enfeebled). That's how important it is to nail down this most critical of states.

Oh, phooey. The only reason for this elevated status is because, as I suggested to Ainsley, Pennsylvania is a half-hour drive from Biden's Delaware basement. So Joe can be motored to Philadelphia or some such to bark at seven cars for twenty minutes, and then be ferried back to the basement in time for his apple sauce and Matlock rerun.

In other words, Pennsylvania is the big battleground because Biden isn't up to flying to Florida and New Hampshire and Iowa and Arizona. Pennsylvania provides the figleaf for the otherwise total lack of a real Biden campaign.

~On the special Sunday edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", cable TV's indispensable man and I pondered Joe Biden's latest policy priorities. Click below to watch:

I can't wait for Joe's first G7 summit, when he calls for eighty per cent increases in badakathcare, and Justin, Boris, Angela et al have no idea what he's on about but sign on to it because he's got a longer motorcade...

But I'm kinda sorta reasonably semi-confident it won't come to that. Make sure you vote - and, as Rush says, make sure you get four friends to vote.

I'll be back with breaking news from Dixville Notch and Hart's Location, and the Election Day Mark Steyn Show.

