Links on Tenterhooks

Guys, I'm like LITERALLY SHAKING. Like totally. I'm filing this column on Election Day Plus One in America. I know you're used to Laura's Links starting off with bursts of uppity Jewish mom commentary and my habitual snark, but I'm still kinda freaking out. At this moment, we (The Normals) still don't know if we have four more years or not or whether the Democrat coup is complete.

Is America going to keep up the habit of liberty? (That tweet is possibly the most one of the most goyische things I've ever tweeted or been involved with except for when I had to go curling as a "team building" exercise a few years ago-in a surprise to absolutely nobody on the planet, Jews and curling are not a thing, but hey, Jews and nuns even less so, so whatevzzz). When I went to bed last night, pals and gals, I was pretty sure we had it under wraps.

I still keep hoping that Mark Steyn's observation that the guy having more fun is usually the winner. I mean this guy is having the fun, it ain't even close. But I reserve my ultimate rage for the eunuch GOP that had four solid years â€“ and billions of dollars â€“ to prepare for election theft and the coup they actually told us would be happening. And they just sat on their diddly hands and their complacent, swampy, Beltway tuchuses and did nothing. Absolutely nothing. Gutless wonders. That whole party needs to be razed to the ground. When I woke up this morning and read the news I was crestfallen and angry. I'm on hold now and hate it, just like the rest of the free world, and hope to hear good tidings later today.

I still remain curious to see if ChiComm-19 disappears from public radar in the event of a Trump victory. If Trump prevails, the left will probably be way too busy contesting the election and destroying things to keep up their regularly scheduled KungFlu virus tyrannical regulation upkeep and maintenance. How sick am I of Covid Psychosis? Let me count the ways. Seriously, picture my face!

This is probably one of the best analogies that I have seen so far about the utter indifference to individual human life and dignity that has befallen us through our "leaders". I believe the WWI comparison is apt, but feel free to disagree with me in the comments. How much longer will our "leaders" need to process the current situation, that free-born citizens would prefer to die than to "live" like this? When will all of us together finally be successful in forcing them to stop doing the wrong, inhumane and unspeakably cruel thing? I'm really trying to keep my chin up about this and I hope you are as well.

And what has the most Un-Woke Bloke himself been up to? Well, he has been working non-stop, not in a boring side hustle as an Indian Content Farmer for the ghoulish Democrat party of death and gloom but rather in his natural state as the world's leading, boffo Right Wingy Hatey Conservative Yucky Toxically Masculine Organic Totally Fair (Because He's Kind of a Ginger) Trade global content producer! Aiyeeeeee! I just can't even!!!

Is it hot in here? Just me? Don't answer that.

*fans self*

*waves*

I refer, of course, to Steyn's Election Day countdown extravaganza, with Election Day Minus Six , Minus Five, a Minus Four Live Clubland Q&A, Shock and Orr. Also, don't miss Election Day Minus Three, Minus Two, Minus One, and Blue Moon as Sunday's Song of the Week.

But wait, there's more! The Great Prophet Steyn PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him) also served up an election day episode of The Mark Steyn Show: Millsfield or Dixville and another imperative audio special for the election: real time political commentary in Of Swamps, Normalcy and Transparency, not to mention his Election Day Plus One live blog.

I'll leave you now as I continue to pray for four more years.

North America:

Over 80% of hospitalized Covid-19 patients had Vitamin D deficiencies.

Dr. Fauci has a temper tantrum. I really hope it's true that this repugnant ghoul will be looking for a job after the elections.

A group of physicians discusses how masks are irrelevant to blocking ChiComm-19.

Really good, a side-by-side comparison of the edited and non-edited interview by Lesley Stahl with President Trump.

Good news: plane travel is low risk for ChiComm-19 with proper measures.

Really good from Rabbi Dov Fisher: We will soon learn if Americans are any different than the masses who fell in line with Hitler and Stalin.

The death of San Franfeces.

Black Lives MAGA

Gotta keep pushing back the dark forces.

Via Kathy Shaidle: Johnny Rotten on Donny Rotten! Conservatives are the new punks.

Jews and Israel:

Interesting piece about Ehud Barak meeting with the grandson of a terrorist targeted and killed by Israel, who is an American politician.

Once again, the Trump administration demonstrates how badly it sucks at Hitlering.

Via the Rebbe: why it's important to dwell on the positive.

Liraz Charhi, the "Tehran" star bringing together Israelis and Iranians through music. If you haven't watched Tehran, watch! Hubby and I loved it and season two is apparently already in the works.

New Middle East:

This really warmed my heart. The new senior Rabbi to the UAE is a doctor and an interfaith healer. Really nice. I'll say again that the enthusiasm that I see online and in news articles from the UAE (and Bahrain) toward Israel and Jews is truly astonishing. I really didn't picture this happening in my lifetime. It's quite extraordinary, and has solidified my belief in Netanyahu's 'peace through strength' mantra.

Very interesting. Could Lebanon be next to make peace with Israel? Seems like the non-Hizballah-supporting Lebanese have had it up to their eyeballs. Inshallah, as they say.

Europe:

France: "Your immigration policy has a price in blood." Indeed.

The shameful silence on France.

Macron all butch again.

"Freed terrorist." Perfect. Heckuva job, Austria. More than 100 shots fired.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Run. With. This.

Children and other concert-goers were massacred, but the main thing is nobody was accused of racism.

Top scientists, business leaders and NHS staff are urging a rational approach to the pandemic. Falling on Deaf Boris ears.

Professor Sunetra Gupta (a self-declared left-winger, politically) being destroyed in public and on social media for co-writing the The Great Barrington Declaration.

British "Experts" start babbling when asked about Sweden.

"The oddest thing about the Panicdemic is that nobody would know it existed if the government, and its mouthpiece the BBC, did not constantly seek to terrify us into a state of servile fear."

The media are addicted to fear.

New Zealand

Culture of death.

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

What a hateful, spiteful child.

Behold: higher education in America.

Human Grace:

Pie! I love pie! Pies of love. The sweetest part of this is that there's no recipe. She just bakes them with love, till they feel right, just like her mamma did.

Dolly is a legend.

