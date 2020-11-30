Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today, Monday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.

Yes, yes, I know: Rush was supposed to be back today, but stay the rotten fruit. No one's worked harder these last ten months, in extremely difficult circumstances, to get Trump and the GOP to victory - and, if America's Anchorman needs an extra day or two to get him through this grisly post-election purgatory, he's earned it. I'll do my best to keep the Attila the Hun chair warm, and hope you'll want to dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

It's four weeks since the laughably misnamed "Election Day", but in America that means the votes are still coming in and the Shenanicrats, with time on their hands, have moved on to stealing House seats. On today's show we'll talk about all that, and the state of play in Georgia as the President prepares for his big rally there. We seem set for another fast-moving news day, and, in the absence of the one and only Rush, we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~It was a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a full hour of guest-hosting on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", opening with my take on election fraud and the Georgia run-off:

Our weekend movie date was a Beatles biopic, and our Sunday song selection was a classic from Guys and Dolls. Our marquee presentation was our latest Tale for Our Time - P G Wodehouse's yarn of gallant pressmen battling the gangs of New York in Psmith, Journalist. Click for Episode Seven, Episode Eight and Episode Nine - or go back to the beginning and enjoy a good-old binge listen here. If you were too busy mopping up the pipe-burst in the ballot-storage room this weekend, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Thanksgiving 2020 was also SteynOnline's eighteenth birthday. In celebration thereof we're offering 18 per cent off all products at the Steyn Store through Monday until midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. Just shop as you normally would and the 18 per cent savings will be applied at checkout - and, if you're a Steyn Club member, don't forget to enter your special promotional code at checkout to receive even more savings on many other products.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~Tales for Our Time, our monthly audio adventures of classic fiction, including a very pertinent election yarn;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this coming Friday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and other video content;

~My Sunday series of video poetry;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming I'm ever again allowed to make any;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.