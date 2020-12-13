A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 7-13

Rounding out a very strange year, the first ever public Hannukah observances in the United Arab Emirates

A Happy Hannukah and a blessed Advent to our readers around the world. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the song that started it all.

~Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark contrasted a brazen Democrat Party with a craven GOP - and an unrestrained China with a locked-down west. There was also another Hundred Years Ago Show, featuring the man with the hook, the man with the Nobel Peace Prize and the man who wants you to win one for the Gipper. And in an extended edition of Last Call Steyn remembered his fellow Rush guest-host, Walter Williams.

The Mark Steyn Show is made possible through The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see here.

~On Tuesday Mark revisited his observation that you don't need a president-for-life if you've got a bureaucracy-for-life: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday Steyn swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to mull the Chinese penetration of presidential candidate Eric Swalwell. Unfortunately, Mark's hair attracted most of the attention on social media. Click below to watch:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Chinese machinations to transgender "chestfeeding".

~Steyn's Thursday column recalled a celebrated Chinese honey trap: Monsieur Butterfly.

~On Friday the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show surveyed the scene near and far, from the Granite State to the Wuhan water park. Mark took in the Texas Supreme Court case, Big Tech's sudden reverence for Safe Harbor Day, and the prospect of Chinese troops in Canada. All that plus Martin Luther, Lord Tennyson and the Pogues.

The Mark Steyn Show is made possible through The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see here.

~With the Supreme Court rejection of the Texas case, Mark looked back a little over a month to his post-election analysis: "There's a coup comin' on..."

Also on Saturday, Steyn covered for Kathy Shaidle on the movie beat and pondered two different takes on office romance.

~Mark's marquee presentation this week was the conclusion of his latest Tale for our Time - Psmith, Journalist by P G Wodehouse. Steyn Clubbers can click for Part Sixteen, Part Seventeen, the penultimate episode and the grand finale. Or you can go right back to the beginning and have a good old binge-listen here. Our season of Christmas Tales begins this coming week.

Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership that makes a great Yuletide present.

Oh, and for Christmas we have the perfect soundtrack for your jubilations...

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with Mark's Song of the Week.