Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 11-17

https://www.steynonline.com/10950/a-sennight-of-steyn-january-11-17

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the healing balm of a lovely composition by a guy who enjoyed punching your lights out: "Try a Little Tenderness."

~~Mark's marquee presentation this week was his latest Tale for Our Time - the ever timelier Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell. Steyn Clubbers can click for the opening episode, and then for Part Two, Part Three, Part Four, Five, Six, and Part Seven - or go straight for a good old binge-listen. Part Eight airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time is made possible by members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see below.

~On Monday, in memory of our late friend Kathy Shaidle, Mark presented a video compilation of her appearances on The Mark Steyn Show. Her observations on free speech and the profoundly damaged footsoldiers of the left are especially relevant.

~On Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark addressed the Wokestapo's accelerating crackdown on all dissent, and the rise of a weak hegemon. There was also another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, plus a song for the times.

~On Wednesday, as Congress voted to reimpeach the President, Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host America's Number One radio show. Click below to listen:

Later, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark and Tucker reflected on Nancy Pelosi's "most diverse impeachment team in American history". Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, and paid tribute to Laura's fearless comrade Kathy Shaidle.

~The week ended with the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark considered the elimination of opposition and the rise of political violence. Plus: Percy Bysshe Shelley with a poem to stir the blood, and a Song of the Week that's just what the doctor ordered.

~Our Saturday movie column presented an anthology of Kathy Shaidle's perceptive insights into Hollywood stars across the decades.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and continues with the latest episode of Nineteen Eighty-Four.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Celebrate Impeachment-Manager Diversity!
  2. Looking for the Great Escape
  3. Lather, Rinse and Re-'peach
  4. Shaidle on Speech and the Unhappy Left
  5. Draidle, Dreidel, Draidlebaum

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.