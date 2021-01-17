A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 11-17

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the healing balm of a lovely composition by a guy who enjoyed punching your lights out: "Try a Little Tenderness."

~~Mark's marquee presentation this week was his latest Tale for Our Time - the ever timelier Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell. Steyn Clubbers can click for the opening episode, and then for Part Two, Part Three, Part Four, Five, Six, and Part Seven - or go straight for a good old binge-listen. Part Eight airs tonight.

~On Monday, in memory of our late friend Kathy Shaidle, Mark presented a video compilation of her appearances on The Mark Steyn Show. Her observations on free speech and the profoundly damaged footsoldiers of the left are especially relevant.

~On Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark addressed the Wokestapo's accelerating crackdown on all dissent, and the rise of a weak hegemon. There was also another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, plus a song for the times.

~On Wednesday, as Congress voted to reimpeach the President, Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host America's Number One radio show. Click below to listen:

Later, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark and Tucker reflected on Nancy Pelosi's "most diverse impeachment team in American history". Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, and paid tribute to Laura's fearless comrade Kathy Shaidle.

~The week ended with the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark considered the elimination of opposition and the rise of political violence. Plus: Percy Bysshe Shelley with a poem to stir the blood, and a Song of the Week that's just what the doctor ordered.

~Our Saturday movie column presented an anthology of Kathy Shaidle's perceptive insights into Hollywood stars across the decades.

