Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 18-24

https://www.steynonline.com/10971/a-sennight-of-steyn-january-18-24

Print

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a song prompted by the death of our irreplaceable movie columnist Kathy Shaidle: "Bette Davis Eyes."

~As Donald Trump prepared to depart Washington, the talk was of "unity" and "healing". Mark and Tucker were unimpressed. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark looked back over a turbulent last year and how it came to this.

~On Wednesday, in the final hours of the Trump presidency, some were pardoned - and others were not. Steyn considered the matter.

Later on TV he and Tucker reflected on the survival of a statue and the need for history:

~Laura's Links is Laura Rosen Cohen's very popular weekly round up of the Internet. This week Laura surveyed the scene from the total erasure of dissent to the total emasculation of a prince.

~On Friday the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show offered some thoughts on the American "inauguration" and the downfall of Canada's viceroy, and the differences between the US and Westminster systems. Plus: a bloodcurdling poem from Robert Browning, and a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

The vanity lawsuit of hockey-stick huckster Michael E Mann against Steyn is now in its ninth year. Late on Friday there was a significant development.

~Our Saturday movie column reprised Kathy Shaidle's perceptive insights into Jerry Lewis, Robert DeNiro and The King of Comedy.

~Mark's marquee presentation this week was his latest Tale for Our Time - the ever timelier Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell. Steyn Clubbers can click for Part Eight, Part Nine, Part Ten, Part Eleven, Twelve, Thirteen, and Part Fourteen - or go straight for a good old binge-listen. Part Fifteen airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time is made possible by members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and continues with the latest episode of Nineteen Eighty-Four and Mark's return to the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

en

