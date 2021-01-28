Quadruply Masked

Let's just keep adding them until we get to 100%.

Shalom friends, and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links. This edition is a little less sad than previous weeks as Team Steyn learns, day by day, to live with the loss of our beloved Kathy Shaidle. I'm a little less cranky, but a little more eye-rolly, because there is (surprise) so much gross stuff happening out there in the big bad world since President Harris and Mr. Biden, whoever that guy is, were inaugurated in front of nobody, on a bleak, grey, fenced-in, completely militarized Washington, D.C.

However, His Eminency the Great Un-Woke Bloke in Bespoke, Mark Steyn, had a typically crazy busy week, once again busting out a workaholic sweat (hubba hubba!!!) as he clanked away, two-finger typing at his typewriter from his deluxe suite at Re-Education and Deprogramming Gulag in a remote nether area of America. I'm told his entire stash of pocket squares was rather gleefully confiscated by the Covid Youth Corpsmen (pronounced "Corps-Men" for you primitive, deplorable, unlearnable flyover dung poopy heads) and sewed into face masks. Why? Because according to the immaculate, Dr. Baron Moneybags Fauci, the more masks the better.

If you wear one mask, you are just a regular caring person indicating your non-granny killer status. If you wear TWO masks, you are Double Plus Super Awesome and get a special little Covid Virtue Badge to wear on your collar. If you wear three masks, two sets of surgical gloves and a hat that says "STAY HOME SAVE LIVES" you get a deluxe notebook with "I AM THE MOST CARING PERSON IN THE WORLD" embossed in gold on the front.

If you wear four masks, and wrap your children in plastic wrap with tin foil on their shoes, wear the STAY HOME SAVE LIVES hat and a t-shirt that says "JUST WEAR THE DAMNED MASK" then you get all of the other totally awesome Covid Psychosis Virtue Signalling Swag plus a set of Ginsu knives (bonus: made in China) and a free smartphone with an app that automatically scans all your contacts, gives you an ideological questionnaire about each and every single one of them, and sends it directly to Facebook, Google and Twitter and Xi Jinping! The best part is that you get frequent flier miles for every person you report, and upgrades to first class for life for turning in your parents, children, grandparents or other first-degree relatives to the Wokestapo.

I kid, I kid... but just barely.

Anyway, if for some insanely crazed reason, you missed out on anything Mark Steyn said or did this week, here's a helpful review (you're welcome): an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, "A Statue Stands Still"; a new episode of The Mark Steyn Show, "Great-Power Theme Park"; and he guest-hosted The Rush Limbaugh Show on Monday and Tuesday. Full audio of these entire shows can be found here and here. The Song of the Week was a nod to Down Under.

Lastly, I'll leave you a selection of wise words and thoughts for your consideration from a variety of really smart people around the internet, do click them all: Jesse Kelly, Daniel Greenfield, Jeffrey Tucker and this must-read from Rabbi Dov Fisher.

See you in the comments!

~

North America:

Geez. I thought I eviscerated the boorish tyrant of Ontario quite nicely last week, but this guy â€“ hoooooo boy, hats off to him. I tip my hat to you, sir. Mine was like amateur hour compared to this.

This was classy. Related: balls spotted in America.

Do you think this stuff will make it into the second edition? Or into Oprah's book club?

The left is serious about power. Are you? Related: a helpful reminder.

Pushing back and showing strength is the only way to make the bad people stop doing bad things.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo flees America, where police wouldn't protect him.

I'm in the wrong line of work. I really hate this ghoulish midget.

The great, one and only Rush Limbaugh on the mental state of the left and it's tenuous grip on power (read the whole thing). Also, a ground-level report from the cancelled Katie Hopkins that picks up on Rush's themes.

Barbara Kay bravely takes the time to expose a horrendous miscarriage of social justice.

Bernie's mitten-maker blames high taxes for ruining her business.

The only way to make a difference is to do something yourself.

This. Is. Dog poop.

Yes. Truth.

~

Israel and Jews:

History geek out!

So I really like this independent journalist, Peter Santenello (YouTube channel here). He's done a ton of stuff recently about Jews and the Chassidic movement among many other topics) and I love that he's interviewed one of my favourite Chabad Rabbis, Rabbi Manis Friedman. Here's a fantastic interview with the Rabbi on intimacy, worth every minute of your time.

The Nazis didn't kill them, but the Chinese communists did.

Day one. Priorities! This was walked back very quickly, some say as a result of strong words from the Bibi in Biden's direction.

Trump's Middle East.

~

Evil Big Tech:

Facebook so helpful.

In order to survive online, you'll need your own tools and toolbox.

~

Europe:

"What the British left can learn from Denmark."

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

James Delingpole: After Trump, I'll never trust the lying mainstream media again. Words to live by.

While you peasants were waiting for your 'jab', a VIP was getting his.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Via Kate at Small Dead Animals, the former head of the ACLU Ira Glasser on why you can't ban "hate speech".

The five stages of 'woke' debating.

White House so woke!

Child abuse in Britain.

Cartoons are raaaaacist.

~

Human Grace:

This is a really wonderful interview.

Incredible.

