A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 15-21

Happy Spring to our readers in the Northern Hemisphere, Happy Autumn to those in the Southern. This Tuesday, March 23rd, Steyn will be speaking at Michele Bachmann's conference on election integrity in the US. It's all on Zoom and starts at noon Eastern with Ben Carson, Kris Kobach and others, with Mark scheduled for 4pm. The event is open to all, at no charge, and you can find more information here.

From reader Lisa:

Q: What do you call someone who hates Steyn's weekly round-up? A: An anti-Se'nnight.

Very true. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a great song from a film now deemed "problematic".

~Steyn's Monday column looked at the Pentagon's strange new war on Tucker Carlson, and concluded it's likely to go the same as all of the Pentagon's other wars: It was our most read piece of the week.

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show brought news from Shanghai, Ottawa and more, as well as music for Daylight Savings Time, St Patrick's Day and love addicts. There was also a particularly blood-soaked episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a touch of Flashman.

Later on Tuesday Mark joined the Number One show in cable news to mull the New Woke Segregation. Click below to watch:

~For St Patrick's Day Steyn offered the latest in his series of video poetry - because, as he always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are. In this case, he celebrated St Patrick with a poem about another of Ireland's patron saints - St Columba.

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from racist hiking to demographic doom.

~Mark's Thursday Notebook reflected on where we were with the WuFlu one year ago, and (via the Markles and the Queen) where we'll be if America keeps exporting the Woke Flu around the world.

~On Friday came news that climate huckster Michael E Mann's defamation suit against National Review (like his defamation suit against Tim Ball) had been dismissed. The warm-monger's suit against Steyn remains ongoing. Mark will have more to say about this in the coming week.

The weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show brought another Chinese Penetration Update, another Brit Wanker Copper, and a grim milestone for the Durham Report. Mark also celebrated the bicentennial of Sir Richard Burton and a blockbuster hit for Artie Shaw.

~On Saturday, we continued our latest audio serialization - a book beloved by Steyn's readers, Mark Steyn's Passing Parade - with Mark's thoughts on Argentine strongman General Galtieri and Holy Roman pretender Otto von Habsburg.

Later, our weekend movie date continued our Richard Burton bicentennial observances with a curious brace of Burton motion pictures.

A new week at SteynOnline begins this evening with Steyn's Song of the Week.