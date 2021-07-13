Twilight Zone Reopening

"It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call Ontario's reopening plan."

Greetings and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links, live, as usual for the past year and a half, from my little perch in locked up southern Ontario. Our benevolent Dear Leader Doug Ford has decided to move Ontario from "Stage 2" to "Stage 3" of "recovery" several days early! Wow! We must bow to our government! Thank you government! Thank you for our crumbs! We will savour them forever!

That's the "good" news.

But as always, with the "Conservative" government of Doug Ford, every silver lining must have its dark, scowling Health Minister Christine Elliott-shaped cloud. So behold: there is actually no information anywhere in the province about a return to "normal life". The Ontario government has still not seen fit to plan for normal life! It's not on their radar. It presumably no longer exists. There is no stage normal anywhere on government web sites or policy documents. They have promised it's coming sooooooo soon, just hang on, peasants! Alas, so far, nada.

Nor has "normal life" been promised for when our children return to school in the fall. The government and teachers union-subservient Ontario school boards are being particularly coy about all this, which, of course, sets off my Jewlepathy in a very, very bad way. As I mention frequently, I love being right, but I would be delighted to be wrong about this.

So our Stage 2, Stage 3, no Stage Normal Life In Ontario For Heaven's Sake Why Because The Rest of the World Is So Bloody Over This China Flu summer plods on as I count down the minutes to getting back to my gym. In the meantime, as most of you already know, I'm not exactly the biggest fan of communist China, but I am doing an intro to Tai chi online and it definitely settled some of my nervous/neurotic Jewish mother energy and I'm kinda digging it, gathering all the chi etc... so, I must reluctantly give props to China for Tai chi. (I'd be interested in hearing from others who do martial arts, especially if you started one at an older age, i.e. an alte kacker like me.) Drop me a note in the comments if this applies to you.

If you didn't catch Mark on the telly in real time, there are a bunch of amazing video clips that you can watch from his week of hosting Fox News Primetime. First, We Came, We Saw, We Left No Trace: One of Mark's guests was J.D. Vance, who was terrifically interesting for two reasons to me – first of all for zeroing in on a problem that Mark has identified previously, that the left is serious about power, while the right is not. Mark always says that when the left is elected (haha, as if they were truly elected this time 'round in America) they are in power, and when the right is elected, they are in office.

Mr. Vance took the analysis a little further: "the right is really terrified of power, the left is enthusiastic about power". Indeed. That's a money quote right there.

Another Steynism is to pay attention to the people who are telling you to shut up. A corollary of this would be to pay close attention to who the left and Big Tech and Big Social are trying to destroy. When you see who this oligarchical dog's breakfast of tyrannical thugs is focused on, you will discover who they think is the biggest threat and what ideas are the most antithetical to their thuggery. Trump was at the top of that pyramid obviously, and now there are others in their ever-expanding crosshairs: Tucker Carlson, J.D. Vance, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron DeSantis, among others. Pay close attention to these targets.

And throughout the week there was MUCH MORE MARK: Insurrection in Legoland, Hell Hath No Fury Like A Deep State Scorned, The American Press Comes Out for Media Surveillance, the Blizzard of Lies Hits Legoland, a guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and the Song of the Week was "Mack the Knife".

Finally, an insightful little nugget and a wonderfully articulate article from smart people – both things I nodded my head at and therefore wanted to share.

Take care, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Drooling, demented pervert continues to fondle little girls. As someone pointed out on a Twitter thread about this, he's not 'holding her hands', he is actually grabbing her wrists. There's a difference.

America's hamfisted elites are harming kids.

Good Twitter thread from MTG. I think it's a good idea to pay very close attention to the people getting hammered day and night by the leftist media in America. That way, you'll have a good idea of who the left is threatened by, and, in particular, what ideas they would like to suffocate.

If you haven't taken my word for it, do take a read of this story and see how the absolutely evil, morally repugnant and despicable policies of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his scowling gargoyle of a health minister, Christine Elliott, chose to make difficult lives even more difficult, punishing the disabled – disabled children in particular – until one mom had had enough. Anyone who devises, implements or defends such anti-human, evil policies is a repugnant sociopath and should never, ever be allowed to work with human beings.

"I had Covid. I'm not getting vaccinated." Exactly.

Imagine my surprise.

One for the "D'UH" file: "Evidence suggests there was no benefit to closing Ontario's schools."

Definitely trust the agency taking a page out of Stalin's and Hitler's handbooks.

Related: excellent from VDH – Trump Winds and Biden Whirlwinds (must read).

~

Israel and Jews:

History geek out! Wow.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

D'UH.

Not a cult.

Is it fair to say that the NHS and British courts are evil? Staffed with evil humans? What the hell is going on in this Culture of Death? Wasn't Alfie Evans a sufficient child sacrifice? No? More children must be sacrificed? What is it with this terrifyingly and aggressively pro-child-murder culture? This is what had to be 'saved' by the British people? This is what they clapped for? Repulsive.

When they tell you what they are, believe them. When they tell you what they are going to do to you, believe them.

~

Europe:

Pay close attention to the people who are telling you to shut up. Pay closer attention to the ones who are burning down news outlets to get you to shut up.

~

Evil, Barbaric, Communist China:

Oh, nothing to see here.

~

Random LOL:

I'm just dying. (Totally and completely NOT safe for work). I may have to make this my ringtone.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

(Wondering if I need to change this going forward to Predatory, Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans because the predatory stories seem to be ramping up lately...)

Chicago to provide free condoms to fifth graders. Hey, what could possibly be wrong with that? Don't all 10 and 11 year olds need notebooks, pencils and condoms at school?

And this: Hey kids, it's time for Rainbow Monkey Dildo hour!

When people tell you what they are and what they are going to do, take them at their word. They are after our children. Some comments from Ben Shapiro here. The retreat: it was "funny" and "parody". SURE.

~

Human and Canine Grace:

"G-d answers prayers."

Amazing!

Hero!

This is just such a great story. All around great. It's one of the good things about social media and the internet.

"We are the luckiest parents."

"Just imagine what you can do."

Man's best friend and a final mountain walk.

Celebrating sobriety.

