A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 4-10

The late Lars Vilks, Steyn's fellow recipient of the Danish Free Press Society's Sappho Award, died in a car crash last Sunday.

Happy Columbus Day and Happy Thanksgiving to our American and Canadian readers respectively. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with terrible news from Sweden, the death of a genuine hero in a somewhat mysterious car crash: Lars Vilks. Steyn recalled a valiant comrade in the free speech wars of the west.

Later Mark's Song of the Week celebrated "the alarm clock that awoke American popular music".

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Taliban beard monitoring to climate bromance.

~On Wednesday Steyn surveyed the land of the free and the home of the brave: Things are not good on either front, but it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Thursday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on everything from "Let's Go, Brandon!" to "Let's Go Norway!" via the dearth of stout-hearted men and a rogue fax machine. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Friday Mark was puzzled by Gavin McInnes' legal strategy of blaming his firing from CRTV on, er, Steyn.

Later Tal Bachman's Friday column contrasted science and scientism.

~On Saturday we concluded our audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade with one for the road.

For his weekly movie date Rick McGinnis looked back to Jean Arthur in Preston Sturges' Easy Living.

~Our marquee presentation was Mark's brand new Tale for Our Time: his audio adaptation of Jane Austen's first completed novel, Northanger Abbey. Click for Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Part Four, Five, Six and Part Seven. Part Eight airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time and Mark Steyn's Passing Parade are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

The war on terror has ended in shambles and shame, and the global humiliation of a fallen superpower. There is no better book on the war's first year, and the lack of strategic clarity that eventually spelt doom, than Steyn's The Face of the Tiger.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with our Song of the Week. Please join Mark for the audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on the UK's Serenade Radio every Sunday at 5.30pm British Summer Time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern, or 9.30am on the West Coast. You can listen to the show from anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.