A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 11-17

This week saw the jihad kill its first sitting member of the British Parliament.

Please join Mark later today for the latest of Steyn's Sunday Poems - because, as he always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Columbus Day in the United States and Thanksgiving in Canada. Despite state and societal disapproval of both holidays, Steyn offered selections from the Christopher Columbus Songbook, and a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

~On Tuesday Mark's column considered various aspects of the stampede to stupid: it was our most read piece of the week.

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the pilots' pushback to gender-neutral Lego.

~On Wednesday Steyn mused on renewed enthusiasm for the trillion-dollar coin.

~On Thursday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on everything from total societal collapse to Rolling Stones with no stones. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Friday Tal Bachman came out against the Enlightenment.

~Saturday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show considered the murder of a British MP, the dishonesty of the media coverage, and a pertinent line from Kipling.

For his weekly movie date Rick McGinnis hailed Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in the West.

~Our marquee presentation was Mark's brand new Tale for Our Time: his audio adaptation of Jane Austen's first completed novel, Northanger Abbey. Click for Part Eight, Part Nine, Part Ten, Part Eleven, Twelve, Thirteen and Part Fourteen. Part Fifteen airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time and Steyn's Sunday Poem are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

The war on terror has ended in shambles and shame, and the global humiliation of a fallen superpower. There is no better book on the war's first year, and the lack of strategic clarity that eventually spelt doom, than Steyn's The Face of the Tiger.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with a new Sunday Poem and our Song of the Week. Please join Mark for the audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on the UK's Serenade Radio every Sunday at 5.30pm British Summer Time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern, or 9.30am on the West Coast. You can listen to the show from anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.