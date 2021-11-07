A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 1-7

Happy Standard Time to our readers in North America. This afternoon Mark launches a new Tale for Our Time at SteynOnline right after today's Serenade Radio Song of the Week - now back at its regular time on this side of the Atlantic: 5.30pm GMT, 12.30pm Eastern, 9.30am Pacific.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Halloween horror classic and the anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

~Mark's Monday column noted Biden's cratering numbers on all fronts, but observed that Republicans were sounding an awful lot like they did in 2010: it was our most read piece of the week.

~Tuesday was Election Day in Virginia and New Jersey: Steyn pronounced it "a good-ish night for Republicans".

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the Wokestapo's cancelation of Margaret Atwood to some great replacement phrases for the Great Replacement.

~On Wednesday, Steyn checked in with Colin Brazier on GB News to discuss the accelerating flight from white. Click below to watch:

~The Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show found Mark offering a few postscripts to the week's elections, plus a Bottom Story of the Day. Plus: all power corrupts, and absolute power may be a thing of the past when it comes to your car and light bulb. Also Steyn dramatically expanded his video-poetry cash-cow into the even more lucrative Latin poetry market.

~On Friday Mark returned to the presenter's chair on UK telly to sit in for Nigel Farage. COP-26, the migrant tide, and record numbers of rape cases were among the topics - and he rounded out the week with the always brilliant Douglas Murray:

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis contemplated Brits on the Costa in Sexy Beast.

