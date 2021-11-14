A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 8-14

Steyn comes out in favor of full-breasted Irish harps in an impromptu round of Know Your Ensigns on The Mark Steyn Show , now airing every Friday on GB News.

Happy Remembrance Sunday. This afternoon Mark presents a new Sunday Poem - because, as he always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are. That's right after Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK: 5.30pm GMT, 12.30pm North American Eastern, 9.30am Pacific.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with an incredible unfuhgeddable ballad.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered Biden's latest emission target, Covid and Thalidomide, and new sidesplitters from a global laughingstock: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Steyn was in for Nigel Farage at GB News. Topics included jihadist psychology students, the showdown at the Poland-Belarus border, and the glories of the British Empire:

You can see the full show here.

~On Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from America's political prisoners to pregnancy and vaccines.

~On Veterans Day/Remembrance Day/Armistice Day, a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show observed two significant centenaries: the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington, and the very first "Poppy Day".

~The Mark Steyn Show has come to GB News in the UK every Friday at 7pm, with a repeat at midnight GMT - that's 7pm North American Eastern. On this week's show Mark discussed with Kathy Gyngell the shame of Rotherham and the "grooming gangs" that have never gone away. He also addressed the migrant crisis, and rounded out the week with Conrad Black's view of America and the world. Click below to watch:

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis offered a dream cast - Claudette Colbert and Don Ameche in Midnight.

Our marquee presentation was the launch of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's first ever novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles. Click for Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Four, Five, Six and Part Seven - or for a good old binge listen go here. Part Eight airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time and Steyn's Sunday Poem are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

The war on terror has ended in shambles and shame, and the global humiliation of a fallen superpower. There is no better book on the war's first year, and the lack of strategic clarity that eventually spelt doom, than Steyn's The Face of the Tiger.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the above-mentioned Sunday Poem and Mark's Song of the Week.