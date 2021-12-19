A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 13-19

At Steve McGrew's pad, the stockings are hung by the chimney with care in hopes that the Steyn Show will soon be on air...

The third of Steyn's Seasonal Songs of the Week airs today on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time/12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere on the planet here. Starting on Monday, he'll be in for Nigel Farage, for a full hour every night on GB News at 7pm GMT/2pm Eastern.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Yuletide poem for turbulent times - and the man who wrote more Christmas songs than anyone else.

~Mark's Monday column pondered why so many millions actually enjoy lockdown, even as we approach the third year of ChiCom-19: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Steyn joined the one and only Bo Snerdley (James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse WABC to chew over the lawlessness of American cities; where to pick up your Klan robes; and whether Covid is frosting out climate change. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a single issue: the state of America, and whether a great nation can be saved from its own worst proclivities. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Thursday, Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the abolition of biological sex to the permanence of Covid lockdowns.

~The Mark Steyn Show has come to GB News in the UK every Friday at 7pm, with a repeat at midnight GMT - that's 7pm North American Eastern. On this week's show Mark offered fictional spies and real-life spymasters, plus the latest intelligence on BoJo's prospects, with help from Trump Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, trenchant commentator Brendan O'Neill and doughty Brexiteer Sir John Redwood. Click below to watch:

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis offered a film for our times: John Wayne gets a bullet in the back.

~Our marquee presentation was the continuation of our Christmas season of Tales for Our Time. You can find our final Stephen Leacock Yuletide yarn here - and the first of our Dorothy L Sayers stories starts here and concludes here. Our second Christmas mystery with Lord Peter Wimsey airs tonight.

It's also Christmas at the Steyn Store - and that means bargains galore with our Steynamite special offers, including Mark and Jessica's classic Christmas album. "Five Stars," pronounces Rick Pratt over at Amazon. "Totally unexpected and in a good way!"

If you're looking for an extra-special present, well, The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we do offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with our Song of the Week.