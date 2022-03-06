A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 28-March 6

On The Mark Steyn Show, Steyn spoke live to Dr Aleksi Herman, a Ukrainian doctor in Russian-occupied Kherson.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the monthly anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, which, as Europe reverts to vicious wars and shifting borders, was even more pertinent than usual. Steyn's Song of the Week was another Ukrainian classic, sort of.

~Mark's Monday column considered some of the more curious aspects of the new war: it was our most read piece of the week.

Also on Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with, among other guests, Alexander Rodnyansky, a close advisor to President Zelensky, and Martin Helme, vice-president of the Estonian Parliament. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full show here.

~On Tuesday, Mark started the day with his traditional reflections on the state of the State of the Union.

Later, the Tuesday Steyn Show featured William Fleishman and Sergey Panashchuk from Ukraine, plus Mary Dejevsky on regime change at the Kremlin and Ray Williams on Elton and Bernie:

Afterwards, Snerdley & Steyn got together the old EIB band at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC for a swift tour of Ukraine and other topics.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show delved deeper into war at home and abroad: Is it the end for the oligarchs of Londongrad? And what's with all the nuke talk? Plus John O'Sullivan with the view from a Ukrainian border state, and Nikolai Sokov on what Putin expected:

You can watch the full show here.

~On Thursday, at the end of the war's first week, Steyn discussed the broader view of what it all means with Alexandra Marshall, Raheem Kassam and Brendan O'Neill:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from a cashless society to our historical illiteracy.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of the war, the west and the WEF. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis picked Bob Fosse and All That Jazz.

