A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 2-8

~The se'nnight started with a song that, unlike US judges, UK politicians and Australian civil servants, has no doubt what a woman is.

~On Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with Mark and Maxime Bernier, a former Canadian foreign minister and thus the man who, on behalf of the Queen, issued Canadians with the passports. As he has now discovered, if you're unvaccinated, a Canadian passport is now entirely worthless. Click below to watch:

Also on Monday's show were Eva Vlaardingerbroek, talking "disinformation"; statistician Jamie Jenkins on vaccine efficacy; and former Kabul cabinet minister Nargis Nehan on Afghanistan after the west. You can watch the full hour here.

~On Tuesday America was agog at an unprecedented leak of a pending judicial decision from the US Supreme Court, and on the most fiercely partisan of issues - abortion. Steyn chewed it over with two women on different sides of the issue, Naomi Wolf and Ann McElhinney. Later on the show, Jasmine Birtles talked about the causes of the cost of living and Gordon Chang tried to figure out what's going on in Shanghai:

Later on Tuesday there was more on abortion and the Supreme Court from Snerdley & Steyn on New York's 77 WABC.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show began with Mark's take on the economic crisis:

Later, he was joined by Sir Christopher Chope, lone Parliamentary campaigner for the rights of vaccine victims, followed by Kathy Gyngell uncensored, Alexandra Marshall on touchy totalitarians, and Thane Gustafson on oil and gas. You can watch the full show here.

~Thursday's Steyn Show was a powerful edition beginning with two young widows abandoned by the British state after losing their husbands to the Covid vaccine. Later Natalie Winters joined Mark to look at the disgraceful Washington-Wuhan relationship continuing as if nothing had happened. We rounded out the hour with rock colossus Ted Nugent on the American campfire and much more:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the Ministry of Truth to crimes against humanity.

~Friday marked the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club. We thank especially all those First Weekend Founding Members who've re-upped for a sixth year. Mark hosted a special edition of his Clubland Q&A revisiting members' questions from the first months of the Club. You can listen to the full show here.

~This weekend also marks the first anniversary of Rick's Flicks: We are honoured to publish one of the best movie essayists on the planet. This Saturday Rick McGinnis picked Jimmy Stewart and June Allyson in Strategic Air Command.

