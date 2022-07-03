A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 26-July 2

Happy belated Dominion Day to our Canadian readers, and happy Independence Day Eve to those of you from the post-monarchical United States.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a jump back to June 1922 and a look at Irish civil war and a princely death in Japan, with songs from Nora Bayes and Al Jolson.

~Keeping with where the big bucks are, Mark delved back into video poetry with a reading of Percy Bysshe Shelley's On Death, two hundred years after his (Shelley's that is, not Steyn's) death.

~With the clock ticking down to Dominion Day, Mark picked the peripherally Canadian "My Way" to fete as his Song of the Week.

~On Sunday evening, Mark went back to the glory days of Big Apple music radio, talking about Frank Sinatra on air with Joe Piscopo.

~The Mark Steyn Show returned to GB News on Monday with talk of the G7, Britain's migrant tide, gays and Muslims, and the "science" of mass-jabbing infants.

~On Tuesday, Mark checked in with his old chum James "Mr Snerdley" Golden on WABC, talking about the global response to Roe v Wade and a pop star's live citizenship renunciation.

~For Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show on GB News, Mark checked in with vaccine victim Anthony Shingler, columnist Laura Perrins, an American stranded in the British Isles, and The Independent's travel man Simon Calder.

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show welcomed back Parm Sandhu on a corrupted constabulary, Terry Wilcox on the Covid inquiry, and fan favourites Alexandra Marshall on the ingrate immigrant and stat man Jamie Jenkins on excess deaths.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a fresh batch of her famous links on Thursday, covering Uvalde cop fecklessness, Britain's forever embrace of wokeness and China's killer doctors.

~Mark closed out the GB News week with Canadian vaccine victim and former parliamentary candidate Cyara Bird, Leilani Dowding on toxic masculinity, and David Starkey on the monarchy and William the Woke.

~To Mark Canada's 155th birthday, Mark hosted a Dominion Day-themed Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world about the remnants of Canada's national day, among other things.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with a screening of Robert Altman's The Long Goodbye and thoughts on its unlikely leading man Elliott Gould.

