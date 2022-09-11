A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 4-10

After seven decades, and dozens of governments around the world, the Queen appoints her last prime minister.

~For our readers across the Commonwealth, the week was dominated by the death of the Sovereign just a few months after celebrating an unprecedented seven decades on the throne. Mark remembered the Queen a few hours after her death in a special column, and later shared his thoughts with Megyn Kelly:

~A remarkable week started with what feels a lot longer than seven days ago with the aborted Artemis launch and Steyn's reflections on the space program and human capability. Later on Sunday, his Song of the Week celebrated a bona fide American standard.

~On Labor Day or Labour Day, according to taste, Mark presented a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show looking ahead to the world after work, but also looking back to Labor Day a hundred years ago.

~On Tuesday Mark revisited some thoughts on the state of America as revealed by the Afghan front and the home front.

Later that day HM The Queen appointed Liz Truss her fifteenth UK prime minister. The Mark Steyn Show was live on air as Miss Truss's cabinet appointments rolled in, which Steyn analysed with various experts, including a young lady whom the Leader of the House of Lords threw coffee all over. Click below to watch:

Later that day the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got back together on 77 WABC New York to catch up on the state of affairs on both sides of the Atlantic. You can hear the full discussion here.

~Wednesday's Steyn Show began with Mark's observations on the accelerating crisis in Europe:

Also on the show were Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the globalist master plan, Vikki Spit on vaccine injury and insult, and Samantha Smith on the epidemic of Pakistani Muslim gang rape. You can watch the full show here.

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the lack children's medicine to the lack of heat for granny.

~The remainder of the week was dominated by the sudden news of the Queen's death at Balmoral. Mark joined Megyn Kelly for a substantive discussion on what the end of a long reign means for her subjects and the wider world:

~For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis considered the Queen on screen.

Also on Saturday Mark offered his weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show, complete with another example of a nation losing a prime minister and monarch in the same se'nnight.

