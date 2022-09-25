A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 18-24

This week Mark hosted a Steyn Show special with historian Helen Rappaport on monarchy in an unmonarchical age.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a brand new entry to Steyn's anthology of video poetry - in this case by the Queen's first poet laureate.

Later on Sunday, Steyn's Song of the Week found Mark in an elegaic mood.

~On the day of the Queen's funeral, Steyn presented a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show with historian Helen Rappaport examining the contrasting fates of Europe's royal houses.

~On Tuesday the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got back together on 77 WABC New York to mull events on both sides of the Atlantic, from Biden at the back to Venezuelans at the Vineyard. You can hear the full discussion here.

~On Wednesday Mark's Midweek Notebook looked at various aspects of the degeneration of the west. It was our most read piece of the week.

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from peak trans to vaxed kids.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a variety of topics from the globalist conspiracy to what a fool believes. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis picked a boyhood favorite, Lindsay Anderson's public-school classic If.

Also on Saturday Steyn offered his weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show.

