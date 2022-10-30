A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 23-29

On the Steyn Show this week, Yasmine Mohammed joined Mark to talk about the thousands of English girls abused by Pakistani child-rape gangs.

~The week began with a Steyn Show special edition featuring an in-depth conversation with Andrew Lawton about the inspirational Canadian truckers and Trudeau's revenge upon them.

Later Mark's Song of the Week celebrated an unforgettable song from a highly forgettable film.

~On Monday, a new week of the Steyn Show began with Britain's third prime minister of the last two months. Toby Young and Patrick O'Flynn were on hand to discuss, while vax victim Vikki Spit returned to the show to note a telling difference in the treatment of Liz Truss and those killed and crippled by the Covid vaccines. Sir Christopher Chope gave us his take, and we rounded out the hour with Yasmine Mohammed on the industrial-scale child gang-rape of English girls up and down the land. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's Steyn Show began with James Melville on whether Rishi Sunak is well-placed to fix all the mistakes of, er, Rishi Sunak:

To see the rest of the show, including Dominique Samuels on migrants, Eva Vlaardingerbroek on digital currency, and an English schoolteacher at odds with Big Trans, please click here.

Also on Tuesday, the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got back together at 77 WABC New York to mull alleged Administration concerns about America's "election infrastructure". You can hear the full discussion here.

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show started with a disturbing development in our betters' plans to eliminate individual modes of transportation:

To hear the rest of Lois Perry's thoughts, plus Jamie Jenkins on the cost of living, Michael Walsh on the Great Reset and Alexandra Marshall on a shift in the narrative, please click here.

~On Thursday's Steyn Show, Telford survivor Samantha Smith considered England's indifference to its "grooming gangs". Leilani Dowding and Mark Sharman covered the accelerating obliteration of free speech, and Lionel Shriver rounded out the hour with the rotting of money:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from canceling Kanye to facilitating Fetterman.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on the perversion of government around the west - plus a brace of TV theme tunes. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis opted for Seventies primetime chills with The Night Stalker.

Also on Saturday, Mark offered his weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show.

