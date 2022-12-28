An Ounce of Prevention

Patrick Christys returned to the guest host's chair Wednesday evening for another telly edition of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News, while Mark continues tending to his health.

Patrick spoke about the UK Prevent programme's focus on "right-wing extremism" over Islamic terrorism with the Henry Jackson Society's Alan Mendoza, before discussing the need to scrap the Equality Act with documentary producer Charlie Peters.

Columnist Sam Ashworth-Hayes then joined to question whether the NHS is doomed to collapse, followed by The Spectator's Kara Kennedy on the intergenerational blame game.

You can watch the full episode here. Episode transcripts are available here.

