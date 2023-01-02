The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday! Steyn on GB News

January 2, 2023 https://www.steynonline.com/13166/the-mark-steyn-show-live-monday-to-thursday A brand new year of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air live at 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Thank you for all your good wishes to Mark at this difficult time. He continues to convalesce from his brace of heart attacks, but a crackerjack guest-host will be in the chair, and, once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot him your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air. The Steyn Show had a very strong 2022, so we certainly hope you'll want to dial us up again for the start of a brand new year. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page): ~Happy 2023 to all our viewers. In the Commonwealth, the new King has published his first New Year Honours list, about which we shall say nothing. However, The Daily Sceptic invited its readers to propose an alternative New Year Honours list, and we were pleased to see that, even from his sick bed, Mark did rather well. ~While we're marking the turn of the calendar, Massachusetts Steyn Clubber Josh Passell offers this toast to some Steyn Show regulars - and a few fellow Clubbers from the comments section: I raise my crystal to every Club member

In these frigid days that end December,

But pause with eggnog full in the ladle

To remember our dear departed Kathy Shaidle,

Whose spirit our broken hearts fills still

With thoughts toward all of peace and good will.

A moment of silence for all that we've lost.

We'll remember their faces, no matter how sauced. We've Steyn, Lawton, Cohen, and McGinnis.

If God be for us, who be agin' us?

But if you think I can pair Vlaardingerbroek,

You or your mind is a pretty sick joke.

I can barely rhyme with Leilani,

Whose name is Hawaiian, not Pakistani.

What's that I hear, a lone harmonica?

Must be an air for Dame Veronica. Now play us a tune, jolly and blithe,

For our Aussie doyenne, dearest Kate Smyth.

Not Matilda, dear God, but Tie Me Kangaroo,

And can you pipe it on a didgeridoo?

It's Fosters all 'round, for to that brew she's partial,

Paid for by Mark's fave, Alexandra Marshall.

Deep in the fine prints of Wales we'll meet

Stats Jamie, who calculates on hands and on feet. And who among us could ever forget

Our Belgian correspondent, dearest Rosette?

Up Canada way, there's Timmerman, Nicola,

Whose seasonal cough is becalmed by a Ricola.

What current derangement may make her grow weary,

There's always the company of Denyse O'Leary.

And wherever the Schwa is, there you'll find Esti,

Not merely our friend, but our trustworthy bestie. As we resolve to grow fit and be slimmer.

Whose examples are better than Kitty Bits and Walt Trimmer?

Serve up the latkes, lay out the lox,

We've a brace of Roberts to feed, Bridges and Fox.

With so many Michaels--Cavino, Tolocka, and Mann,

Though the last one's a prat and a pain in the can.

And how the polished menorah shines,

Lit faithfully by Israel's Dafna Breines! In the American Southwest, alone against knavery,

Stands resolute, fearless, courageous Fran Lavery.

The Bachman(n)s--who could forget that bodacious bombshell?

Not Randy or Tal, but blue-eyed Michelle.

Pére and fils look fine, too, if they're more your thing,

And man can those cats pick and strum while they sing!

Till our summers return, be they lazy, hazy, or crazy,

Let's all watch some flicks picked by Diane M. Calabrese. It's midwinter now, snow on snow on snow;

We patiently await Mark's return to his show.

Be it sooner or later or never or quicker,

There's nowt more if import than the health of his ticker.

For it's not his brain, spleen, or liver that's best,

But his heart--as all who love him attest! ~Notwithstanding Mark's ill health, we had a busy New Year at SteynOnline, starting with Andrew Lawton back in the chair for our Clubland Q&A. Rick McGinnis stunned readers with his New Year movie date by picking a brand new film, and Steyn's Song of the Week offered a special first-footing audio edition. If you were too busy this Hogmanay cowering before the first variant of 2023, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins. Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club, now in our sixth year. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including: ~Our nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions such as this Friday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and other video content;

~Mark's ongoing series of video poetry and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for his live appearances around the world, including the annual Mark Steyn Cruise;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet. See you back here for your comments on tonight's show. © 2023 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en