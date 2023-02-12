A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 5-11

The Mark Steyn Cruise is back - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. If you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic in the company of Steyn favourites Bo Snerdley, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Michele Bachmann, Alexandra Marshall, John O'Sullivan, Leilani Dowding and more, we hope you'll consider cruising our way:

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with two contrasting musical selections, one from Tal Bachman (with cameo appearance by George W Bush), the other from Steyn (with cameo appearance by the Queen of Madagascar).

~On Monday morning, Mark's Mailbox returned with a special edition that managed to draw a bigger audience that day than GB News's highest-rated programme. Click here to see the full show.

We were interested to see that the revelations on Mark's Mailbox were, notwithstanding a Cabinet reshuffle and an imploding deputy PM, the week's Number One story on Westminster's Number One political gossip site - not bad for a colonial oik The Guardian dismissed as a "niche Canadian".

~Mark's Tuesday Notebook rounded up a few reactions to his Mailbox announcement, including this from an indomitable survivor of the child-rape hellhole of urban England, Samantha Smith:

Mark Steyn has never been afraid to speak truth to power, expose injustice and cover the stories the MSM won't touch. I am so grateful for the platform he gave me and proud to call him a mentor + friend. He will keep fighting for the little guy, no matter what channel he is on. pic.twitter.com/W9LFVVHxkQ — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) February 7, 2023

Later on Tuesday the old EIB gang were reunited when Steyn returned to Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC. You can listen to the full conversation here. As mentioned above, Mr Snerdley will be joining Mark on this year's Steyn Cruise.

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show returned from the dead with three of its most popular guests – Eva, Leilani and Alexandra – for a look at some of the Big Picture issues in this weird new world. Click here to see the full show.

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from GB News CEO Angelos Flaccidopoulos to government journalist Matthew Sweet.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of our disintegrating world - plus a tip of the hat to Burt Bacharach. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis opted for Julie Andrews, James Garner and James Coburn in The Americanization of Emily.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Tal Bachman on The Bachman Beat – and coming up: much more of The Mark Steyn Show with Eva, Leilani and Alexandra.