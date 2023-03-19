A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 12-18

Happy Mothering Sunday to all mums, mamas and maters in the British Isles, Nigeria and various other corners of the Commonwealth. Mark will have a special show for the occasion in just a couple of hours.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Tal Bachman going Old Testament and Mark exploring the exotic rhythms of the West Indies via the East Indies ...but also Eva Vlaardingerbroek organising a Dutch farmers' rally that made headlines around the world. Click below for Eva talking about what's at stake:

~A new week of The Mark Steyn Show kicked off with a special edition on how the EU and the British establishment used Ireland first to subvert and then to kill Brexit. Mark was joined by Baroness Hoey, Phelim McAleer and former Brexit MEP Ben Habib:

~Tuesday's Steyn Show welcomed to the show for the very first time self-described Chief Gammon June Slater:

Also on hand was our stats man Jamie Jenkins - plus your letters, and a spectacular Disneyland finale. Click here for the full show.

Later, the old EIB gang were reunited when Mark checked in with Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Snerdley & Steyn surveyed the scene from the death of free speech to the rise of woke banking. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show returned with three of its most popular guests – Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek - taking the pulse of the planet, from vaccine narrative management to transanity at the Oscars via the new insect diet:

~Last week Steyn was found guilty by Ofcom of breaking its "rules". The offending show has since been taken down by GB News, so naturally Mark decided to re-air it in full, complete with a new intro and outro. You'll never see this on a UK TV station, so click here for the whole show.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, with a special eye on the Evil Blob still lurking all about.

~On St Patrick's Day Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of our disintegrating world - but succumbed somewhat to shamrock-hued sentimentality. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis chose one of Steyn's favorite pictures of recent decades, Tremors.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with our Mothering Sunday special, Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern, and Tal Bachman on The Bachman Beat. This week The Mark Steyn Show will air at its usual hour on both sides of the Atlantic - 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern.