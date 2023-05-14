A Se'nnight of Steyn: May 7-13

On The Mark Steyn Show this week, Robert F Kennedy Jr joined Mark for the full hour to discuss his presidential campaign.

Happy Mother's Day to all our moms, mums and maters in North America and various other parts of the world. You can enjoy Mark's celebration of classic mother songs here.

On Friday, Steyn's solicitors in London served notice on the the UK media censor Ofcom that, absent a complete reversal of their "ruling" against him by the end of this week, he'd be suing them in the English High Court. Many readers, listeners and viewers have inquired about ways to support this important lawsuit against British state censorship. There are details down the page.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Tal Bachman pondering the self, and Steyn remembering Gordon Lightfoot.

~Following a wobbly few days of hardcore book-signing, Mark got around to some belated sixth birthday observances of The Mark Steyn Club.

To launch the seventh year of the Steyn Club and a new week of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark hosted a special edition with Democrat presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. Mr Kennedy's appearance with Steyn made a lot of news on both sides of the Atlantic:

.@RobertKennedyJr Shakes Up Big Pharma With the Inconvenient Truth About Mass Shootings "Anecdotally, it appears that almost every one of these shooters were on SSRIs or some other psychiatric drug. And this is only happening in America where ... we take four times as many... pic.twitter.com/EIcxzCW407 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 10, 2023

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and over 250 episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~Tuesday's Steyn Show began with some reflections on the new reign from Alexandra Marshall. Later, our Stats Man Jamie Jenkins looked back on our descent into tyranny under cover of "public health":

"A lot of the tyranny was coming from politicians from above. There was actually no law to implement a lot of these things."@statsjamie on Covid policing. Watch The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/2WUT4tTWOb pic.twitter.com/vDy7mFvGHe — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) May 10, 2023

Later, the old EIB gang were reunited when Mark checked in with Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC just as news of a New York jury's verdict in the Trump/E Jean Carroll case was breaking. Click below to listen:

As mentioned on the show, Mr Snerdley will be joining Steyn on this year's Mark Steyn Cruise - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. So, if you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic in the company not only of Snerdley but of Michele Bachmann, John O'Sullivan, Dominique Samuels and more, we hope you'll consider cruising our way:

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show presented our all-star panel of Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek to take the pulse of the planet - including a shocking revelation of how far the Covid crackdown went in Australia:

FILE UNDER: Things you really really really regret saying on live TV!!! Watch @MarkSteynOnline at: https://t.co/obk5C5uWUd pic.twitter.com/UAAAD3GQtD — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) May 12, 2023

~On Thursday's Steyn Show Mark looked at the terrible state of honest conversation in the west, starting with Ben Scallan on Dublin's new bill killing free speech in Ireland and Yasmine Mohammed on the horrific consequences of cultural "delicacy" in Canada. He concluded by replaying in full the Naomi Wolf segment now banned in the UK by the state censor Ofcom:

"I'm not a contrarian. I'm not a conspiracy theorist. I'm a journalist."@naomirwolf with Mark Steyn in the interview Ofcom doesn't want you to see. Watch it in full here: https://t.co/J04U9pgzGh pic.twitter.com/5HdRsNLFdR — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) May 11, 2023

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from Druid symbolism at the Coronation to lurking evil across the planet.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis picked Burt Lancaster and Ossie Davis in The Scalphunters.

