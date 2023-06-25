A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 18-24

Mark's free-speech case against the UK media censor Ofcom is now before the King's Bench Division of the English High Court. His legal team have asked that the Ofcom commissars' second ruling against him - for his show with Naomi Wolf on the Covid vaccine damage - be rolled into the first and adjudicated together. Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important case for freedom of expression on critical public policy. Please scroll down the page for more information.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week ended with a mutiny against Tsar Putin in Russia. It was over before the day was out, but its long-term consequences are not yet clear. There will be more on this during tomorrow's edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

~Seven days earlier, the week began with a special Father's Day edition of the Steyn Show, and the last song in a glorious catalogue.

~On Monday pathologist Clare Craig returned to The Mark Steyn Show to address new evidence in the shifting Covid narrative - a Cleveland Clinic study showing that being "up to date" with your boosters increases your risk of contracting Covid:

Also on the show was Mahyar Tousi, looking at the cheerless partying of Boris Johnson:

~Tuesday's Steyn Show was guest-hosted by Andrew Lawton and featured a memorable coinage by ex-Telegraph cartoonist Bob Moran:

Also on the show were Bob's collaborators on a new music video, Right Said Fred, and Phelim McAleer on the end of free speech in Ireland.

Later on Tuesday Mark and his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley addressed the two big stories of the hour - Hunter Biden's slap on the wrist from the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt US Department of "Justice", and the Titanic submersible that galvanized the world:

As mentioned during the broadcast, Mister Snerdley will be joining Steyn on next month's Mark Steyn Cruise - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. So, if you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic in the company not only of Snerdley but of Eva Vlaardingerbroek, John O'Sullivan, Michele Bachmann and more, we hope you'll consider cruising our way:

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show presented our all-star panel of Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek to take the pulse of the planet. Topics included Europe's migrant horror stories of the week - and whether the Lucky Country is an antidote to them:

It's time to stop lusting after Australia as the gold standard in migration policies. While yes, Tony Abbott stopped the boats, the current Albanese regime is bringing in 600,000 migrants in a year. We are voluntarily destroying our nation. Watch @MarkSteynOnline :... pic.twitter.com/vpJ46eAQla — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) June 23, 2023

Also on the show, in the schoolhouses of the Anglosphere almost ev'rybody wants to be a cat, but not everyone is feline groovy about it:

~On Thursday's Steyn Show Mark presented a special edition featuring the best of Mark Steyn Cruisemate Leilani Dowding:

Here's a compilation that the @MarkSteynOnline team put together of some my interviews with him... I didn't remember, but I even mentioned Zelensky in my very 1st one, as I was suspicious of him and his photo shoots... I looked so nervous https://t.co/kODyb69jBm — leilani dowding (@LeilaniDowding) June 23, 2023

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from the War on Trump to the Great Walkbackening.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on topics from the doomed submersible to the latest revelations about ChiCom asset Joe Biden. Plus music for this week's Steyn blood transfusion. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday screen date, Rick McGinnis picked Sir Kenneth Clark's landmark BBC TV series, Civilisation.

