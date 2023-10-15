A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 8-14

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a column from Mark on as the brutal details of Hamas' latest attack on Israel started to emerge.

Mark later paid tribute to Glynis Johns' centenary with a Song of the Week look at "Send in the Clowns."

~On day three of Hamas' siege on Israel, Mark shared his thoughts on free speech and the 'Official Jews' who oppose it.

Monday afternoon, we debuted a new feature here at SteynOnline: an audio serialization of "A Disgrace To The Profession": The World's Scientists ~ in their own words ~ on Michael E. Mann, His Hockey Stick, And Their Damage to Science, Volume 1, narrated by Melissa Howes.

~On Tuesday, Mark continued his coverage of the Hamas-Israel war, delving into the Israeli government's apparent unpreparedness.

In Part 2 of "A Disgrace to the Profession", we learn why Mann earned that book title in the first place.

~On Wednesday, Mark wrote about Air Canada's Hamas-loving pilot.

On The Mark Steyn Show, we revisited Mark's interview with presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, Jr from a few months back in light of Kennedy's decision to run for president as an independent rather than a Democrat.

Later on, we brought you Part 3 of our serialization of "A Disgrace to the Profession", in which one of Mann's peers labels his infamous hockey stick "fraudulent."

~SteynOnline's in-house Jewish mother Laura Rosen Cohen broke from the usual format in Laura's Links on Thursday to share her own thoughts on what's happening in Israel.

In the fourth episode of "A Disgrace to the Profession", we hear about the pathologically sh**ty nature of Mann's research.

~Guest host Andrew Lawton took the reins of a live Clubland Q&A Friday afternoon, talking about Israel, Zionism, free speech, and more.

Friday wrapped up with an aural account of how Mann turned tree rings into a hockey stick.

~Saturday brought us to the sixth instalment of "A Disgrace to the Profession", and Robert Way's comments on Mann's "made up" technique.

Finally, Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with a screening of an underrated Terence Davies picture.

