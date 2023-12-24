Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn: December 17 - 23

https://www.steynonline.com/13990/a-sennight-of-steyn-december-17-23

We wish our readers around the world a Merry Christmas! Later today, Mark will be presenting his annual broadcast of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols - including special live performances by members of the Steyn Show's musical family.

In case you missed it, here's how the last week looked to Mark:

~ On Sunday Mark revisited a Christmas favorite, "White Christmas", in a special audio presentation featuring Mark and Irving Berlin's daughter in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ Mark's Monday Notebook covered bits from the obscene judgment against America's Mayor to the attacks on symbols of western civilization in the public square.

~ The continued delights of "diversity" and the ineffectiveness of the Covid vaccine were the subjects of Mark's Tuesday Notebook.

~ On Wednesday's Clubland Q&A Mark started with the decision of four Colorado judges to remove Trump from the ballot and then moved on to the broader aspects.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen returned with her famous links from around the world on Thursday.

~ On Friday Mark wrote of a grand unifying theory for the "controlled demolition" of the western world...

~ Rick's Flicks featured Cary Grant in "The Bishop's Wife" on Saturday.

~ Later, Mark presented a seasonal compilation of Randy and Tal Bachman's recent appearances on the various iterations of our Christmas show.

The week also saw the continuation of Mark's splendid narration of A Christmas Carol culminating in the final episode on Friday.

Looking for some last- minute Christmas ideas?

* A Mark Steyn Club gift membership

* A Steyn Store gift certificate

* A cabin on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise

