A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 4 - February 10

It was a big week at SteynOnline with continuing coverage of the last week of trial in DC culminating in a disappointing, but unsurprising verdict on Thursday.

The next steps will be undertaken by our able legal team headed by appellate lawyer Christopher Bartolomucci at Schaerr Jaffe - who was by Mark's side during the entirety of trial. Still pending before the court is Mark's Motion for Sanctions for Bad-Faith Trial Misconduct...

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark...

In between, SteynOnline had wall to wall coverage of Mann v Simberg and Steyn including:

On the other hand, if you are sick and tired of all the trial coverage and long for a return to more pleasant diversions, tune into Serenade Radio at 12:30pm Eastern Time/ 5:30pm in the UK for Steyn's Song of the Week.