A Sen'night of Steyn, February 18 - 24

Support Mark's fight for free speech on both sides of the pond - purchase a gift certificate in the Steyn Store or buy a gift membership for a friend of family member.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ In celebration of President's Day Weekend in the United States, Mark presented a Presidential Medley, Part One and a Presidential Medley, Part Two.

~ Also on the weekend, Mark analyzed the judgment against Trump and the right to appeal in functioning jurisdictions.

~ In Tuesday's Notebook, Mark surveyed A Strange Election (indeed).

~ Mark's live Clubland Q&A returned on Wednesday with Mark fielding questions on many topics, from the economics of the Ukraine war and the economics of a Boris Johnson interview to the separation of church and state and the heavy hand of American bureaucracy.

~ On Thursday Laura Rosen Cohen shared her famous links from around the world.

~ And, on Friday, Mark returned to the Trump judgment and The Spoils of Lawfare.

~ Rick's Flicks on Saturday featured The Big Chill - a classic film about the baby boomers.

Later today Mark returns for his Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm Eastern Time/ 5:30pm Greenwich Mean Time.

~~