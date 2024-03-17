A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 10 - 16

Happy St Patrick's Day to all our Irish readers. Mark will have a song for the season later.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ On Sunday Mark marked Oscar Night by celebrating an Oscar-winning song from the last nine decades, "Hooray for Hollywood", as Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ Earlier Mark shared an update on Mann vs Simberg & Steyn including his request for a new trial.

~ Mark weighed in on Ireland's rejection of two constitutional amendments designed to advance the country's progress upon what the Taoiseach calls "the pathway of liberalism".

~ In Tuesday's Notebook, Mark covered everything from the Balfour desecration to the proposed revival of Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Code.

~ On Wednesday's Clubland Q & A, Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from the erasure of women to the weaponisation of American "justice".

~ Laura Rosen Cohen returned on Thursday with her famous links from around the world.

~ On Friday Mark tackled the long reach of AstraZeneca and its enabler, Ofcom.

~ A special audio episode of The Mark Steyn Show re the US "justice system" featuring Conrad Black started streaming at SteynOnline on Saturday.

~ Later Rick's Flicks reviewed Quadrophenia, a British film that revived the long-dead subculture it was about.

