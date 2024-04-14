A Se'nnight of Steyn: April 7 - 13

This week Steyn's Tales for Our Time returned with a classic story by Edgar Allan Poe, seen here with his wife Virginia, who was dying as he wrote it.

Mark's highly popular Tales for Our Time offering for club members returned this week with Mark's reading of Edgar Allen Poe's The Masque of the Red Death.

Between recordings, there have been new filings in Mann vs Steyn as well as preparations for Mark's upcoming hearing against the UK's chief censor Ofcom.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ On Sunday Mark marked the fiftieth anniversary of Abba's appearance on the Eurovision Song Contest in his song of the week: Waterloo.

~ The "path of totality" marched through Mark's backyard and into his Monday Notebook - a total Ecplisapalooza - covering everything from the Rapture to the End of the World as we know it thanks to certain changing demographics.

~ On Tuesday, we posted the second part of Mark's recent interview with Frank Haviland on The Habits of Liberty, including a link to the audio version of the full interview.

~ Mark was back at the microphone for Wednesday's Clubland & A, fielding questions on many topics, from the Ukraine war to the State of New York's war on VDare.com.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen's famous links from around the world returned on Thursday.

~ Mark's Weekend Notebook covered medical "innovations" - from the greatest experimental surgery ever to the most extensive experimental vaccine ever.

~ Later Mark shared his narration of the aforementioned Tale for Our Time - accessible exclusively to club members.

~ Rick's Flicks rounded out the weekend with a review of The Dancer Upstairs featuring John Malkovich from 2002.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern.