A Se'nnight of Steyn: December 15 - 21

Among the highlights this coming week, on Tuesday please make a date for what has become a SteynOnline tradition: Mark's annual presentation of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols.

As always, he'll be joined by singers and musicians from the worlds of folk, jazz, rock and opera plus a bevy of Top Five pop stars from across half-a-century, all with brand new versions of your favourite Christmas music.

Speaking of Christmas music...

~ Steyn's Song of the Week highlighted a song celebrating its bicentennial this Christmas: O Tannenbaum by Ernst Anschütz.

~ On the Christmas edition of Mark Steyn on the Town on Serenade Radio, Mark presented a special edition of our Sinatra Sextet: a full hour of Festive Frank, with friends and family from Nancy Sinatra and Frank Jr to Grace Kelly and Bing Crosby, plus the only Bond villain to sing a song composed by Frank. This new episode is available for club members to download here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline...

~ The media's curious priorities was the subject of Mark's Monday column.

~ On Tuesday, Mark pondered what happens when your government lies to you...

~ Mark returned to the live Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday fielding questions from club members around the world. Listen here for the action replay of this week's show which ran the gamut from US health care to South Korean fertility via Klaus Schwab penetrating your cabinet.

~ On Thursday Laura's Links was back with her collection of links from around the world. She pondered a "Canada on the Cusp".

~ Mark's topical take on Friday revisited a column from twenty years ago which pondered another North American realignment.

~ Early Saturday, Mark responded to the latest Christmas Market attack: When Christmas is a Target.

~ Later Rick McGinnis reviewed the classic film: "Christmas in Connecticut".

~ Finally, last night brought the conclusion of our Christmas Tales for Our Time - Mystery in White by Jefferson Farjeon - brilliantly narrated by Mark himself. All episodes are available to club members to binge-listen here.

A new week begins later today with a seasonal Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm Greenwich Mean Time.

