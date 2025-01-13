It's Paedos All the Way Down

Let's play a quickfire round of "As I said ten years ago":

🎯"Successful terrorism persuades the terrorized that in fact you've had an attack of conscience. That's why after 9/11, across Europe, North America, and Australia, Muslim immigration accelerated. It's quite astonishing, that. It's never happened in human history before.

But... https://t.co/6oQH89pG3q pic.twitter.com/G7J0ohfvNB — Bob Loblaw 🇺🇸 (@1BobLoblaw) January 13, 2025

This was not a rhetorical flourish, even in 2015. It is not just that the peoples of the west are increasingly taking on the psychological condition of battered wives, but that, in England and elsewhere, their daughters are literally battered and the "authorities" bend over backwards to facilitate it, as our friend Sammy Woodhouse reminds us:

This story was about myself. It's horrendous what he was allowed to get away with. — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) January 12, 2025

The man in the photograph is Arshid Hussain, who with the assistance of HM Constabulary ruined Sammy's life. In an ordinary English town, Mr Hussain and his brothers got to make friendly chit-chat with policemen on duty while they were fellated by twelve-year-old girls.

Hold that thought - because it embodies the alliance between a resurgent Islam and a corrupt officialdom. It's the future of your society.

If that's too dark for you, here's another thought to start the week - from Hot Air's David Strom:

It really is unfair to assume that all politicians, or even all liberal politicians who support alphabet ideology, are pedos. But it sure seems like a lot of them are.

Indeed. Mr Strom was writing in reference to some weekend news out of the United Kingdom:

Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting...

Whoa, can we hold it there just a moment? Ivor Caplin is not a mere Labour backbencher but a former Minister of the Crown: during the Tony Blair years, he was Her late Majesty's Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Defence - that's Number Three at the ministry. On Saturday he was apprehended in Brighton en route to have sex with a fifteen-year-old boy.

Nor is he all that "former". As our friend Samantha Smith noticed, just a few days ago Mr Caplin was on GB News defending Jess Phillips' sterling performance as "Minister for Safeguarding" against violence to girls:

Last week, former Labour Minister Ivor Caplin criticised people raising awareness of Pakistani-Muslim grooming gangs. Today, he was arrested for (allegedly) trying to meet a 15-year-old for sex. No wonder he disagrees with exposing pedophiles...

pic.twitter.com/D9RPHDT1f8 — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) January 11, 2025

So, if I understand the nuances of top-tier party politics at Westminster, paedos into boys are happy to run interference for paedos into girls. Good to know.

That said, Mr Caplin's arrest came as a bolt out of the blue:

This guy was the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Ministry of Defence, overseeing the UK's military. And here's what he was posting on X https://t.co/u4jZZyLFZ4 pic.twitter.com/3X4XqApcTt — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) January 11, 2025

If you've ever wondered how to get rich and powerful people at the highest level of the British state to follow you on Twitter, well, it turns out the answer is to tweet how your "tight h**e" is itching to "b**tom" for "great looking c**k" ...whoops, my asterisk key has just quit and stomped off in disgust. Here are some of Ivor Caplin's Twitter followers:

So not just former heavyweights such as Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith but also many bigshots of the current Cabinet such as Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves...

It's quite nuts that Ivor Caplin's Twitter feed is 10% praising Keir and 90% sharing gay porn. And yet he's followed by loads of Labour big-wigs; meaning that whoever manages Rachel Reeves's account is having to sift through endless tweets of him asking random people to bum him — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) January 11, 2025

Someone was doing the "sifting" for the Chancellor, because she occasionally replied to him - "Lovely to see you!" - and you wouldn't want that below a retweet of some fetching twink who's forgotten his knickers.

For once, the generality of social media had difficulty keeping up. All over the Internet the sort of people who'd normally be scoffing at minor celebs attributing a 2007 transphobic Tweet to their account having been hacked were doing a mass jaw-drop and suggesting: wait a minute, this has gotta be someone who's hacked him, hasn't it? I mean, why would Gordon Brown and Rachel Reeves want all this rough trade in their Twitter feeds?

Gee, I dunno. But, ever since Elon Musk decided to take up the cause of English girls gang-raped by Pakistani Muslim men, the standard line of the Labour Party and its media groupies as to why they couldn't care less is that Britain is stuffed with way more paedos of a pasty Anglo-Celtic mien. Perhaps it was necessary to produce a couple. Thus:

Ex-Labour Party chairman of Stanley Town Council admits raping a schoolboy

And so, for the girls of Rotherham, Oldham, Rochdale, Telford, Oxford, Aylesbury, Your Town Here, justice is as far away as ever. There are hierarchies in "diversity", not yet quite formalised but increasingly explicit: trannies outrank ciswomen, etc. And always at the top is Islam, so the truth about "grooming" can never be told.

What, for instance, are we to make of this? This is the Welsh Refugee Council pitching Wales to "migrants" as a desirable destination by using pre-adolescent schoolgirls:

In Wales, the Welsh Refugee Council is using 12-year-old girls in ads meant to entice migrant men to come to Wales. Most members of this council are from the Middle East, India and Pakistan. I think I'm going to throw up. pic.twitter.com/Vm1izGvU10 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) January 11, 2025

If you want migrants to come to Wales, there are any number of approaches a slick marketing wallah could take. So why use this one? Especially when the first thing that happens in any town that takes in "refugees" is that suddenly strange young men are seen hanging around the schoolyards. Would it have killed the Welsh Refugee Council's tireless efforts to use women over forty? Or over fourteen?

Why is it so hard - or even necessary - to persuade an increasingly depraved ruling class that the most vulnerable in our society - children - are worthy of protection?

Also over the weekend, Douglas Murray quoted other ancient remarks of mine - from the 2016 Munk Debate - Louise Arbour and Simon Schama vs Nigel Farage and Mark Steyn on stage in Toronto. Here's what I said:

I'm slightly amazed at my colleagues' ability to get big laughs on gang rape. Mme Arbour scoffs at the newfound feminists over here. I'm not much of a feminist, but I draw the line at the three-year-old getting raped and the seven-year-old getting gang-raped in a basement. And then Simon tells us that, oh well, funnily enough, we're all obsessed with sex, maybe we don't get enough action in the Toronto singles bars... Mme Arbour, as she said, is a feminist of a certain generation. And those feminists were very clear . . . that rape is not about sex, whatever Simon may say; rape is about power... And we're not talking about the kind of sex I want to have: I ain't into three-year-old girls. Here's a random sample from ten days of German migrant crimes in January: Sixteen-year-old boy raped inside Wolfsburg City Hall. Thirteen-year-old girl sexually assaulted near a railway station in Ellwangen. Three girls sexually assaulted at a swimming pool in Ansbach. Fifteen-year-old girl raped at a railway station in Wuppertal. Attempted gang rape of a thirteen-year-old girl in Gelsenkirchen... I can go on and on. These are all rapes, gang rapes in public places - trains, streets, parks, and even city hall. And I congratulate you on getting big laughs with that, Simon, and you, Louise. Because if I'd known that, I'd be doing open mic night on gang rape at a comedy club. It isn't funny.

But apparently it is. For his services to gang-rape comedy, Professor Schama is now Sir Simon.

The former defence minister is now out on bail. But, to put it in terms Mr Caplin can understand, it's easy to get the impression from the above ad that the entire United Cuckdom is now Islam's bottom.

